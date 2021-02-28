How does one stop the emergency alert from continuing to keep the light flashing. I cannot find any way of stopping. Have rebooted the phone but it still alerts and flashes light all through night.
Suggestions Please?
How does one stop the emergency alert from continuing to keep the light flashing. I cannot find any way of stopping. Have rebooted the phone but it still alerts and flashes light all through night.
Suggestions Please?
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc
There's an "OK button" at the bottom of the alert screen. Pressing that (confirming you've read it I guess?) stopped the flashing light immediately on my phone (Pixel 3).
where are you - what part of Auckland
Mark Ascroft
My Android was in airplane mode, when turned back to normal mode this morning I didn't get any alert. I guess it's a broadcast thing rather than addressed to each phone that should be on the network.
timmmay:
My Android was in airplane mode, when turned back to normal mode this morning I didn't get any alert. I guess it's a broadcast thing rather than addressed to each phone that should be on the network.
For the one a couple of weeks ago I was out of phone coverage at the time, and it popped up when I returned. It's an iPhone, for what it's worth.
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc
CYaBro: We never get the alerts here.
4 different iPhones.
Settings\Notifications\Emergency Alerts (Scroll to the bottom)
And click on the top line that says "Emergency alert history".
Not an obvious thing to press, but for me it brings up the last four which is what I think I have received since a full reset of my Nokia 7 plus.
Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"
& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc