How to acknowledge the emergency alert?
ronw

#281593 28-Feb-2021 07:22
How does one stop the emergency alert from continuing to keep the light flashing. I cannot find any way of stopping. Have rebooted the phone but it still alerts and flashes light all through night.


Suggestions Please?




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

 1 | 2
Fred99
  #2663615 28-Feb-2021 07:29
There's an "OK button" at the bottom of the alert screen.  Pressing that (confirming you've read it I guess?) stopped the flashing light immediately on my phone (Pixel 3).

CYaBro
  #2663626 28-Feb-2021 08:19
We never get the alerts here.
4 different iPhones.

ascroft
  #2663628 28-Feb-2021 08:31
where are you - what part of Auckland 




Linux
  #2663637 28-Feb-2021 09:12
Click the ' OK '

timmmay
  #2663645 28-Feb-2021 10:01
My Android was in airplane mode, when turned back to normal mode this morning I didn't get any alert. I guess it's a broadcast thing rather than addressed to each phone that should be on the network.

Behodar
  #2663649 28-Feb-2021 10:23
timmmay:

 

My Android was in airplane mode, when turned back to normal mode this morning I didn't get any alert. I guess it's a broadcast thing rather than addressed to each phone that should be on the network.

 

 

For the one a couple of weeks ago I was out of phone coverage at the time, and it popped up when I returned. It's an iPhone, for what it's worth.

ronw

  #2663657 28-Feb-2021 10:46
I don't have a message. Was in theatre play when alert came through and had to shut phone to stop noise. Everyone's phone was doing the same.
Since then light has been going off all night but add I have no message cannot accept




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 



nash
  #2663658 28-Feb-2021 10:46
I got a shock when my Oneplus 6 starting verbally reading the alert out, don't think it's done that previously!

But yea the Ok button stopped it.

ojo

ojo
  #2664656 28-Feb-2021 11:40
If Android, search "alerts" in settings, find the Emergency Alerts category and it should have an option to view history

ronw

  #2665656 28-Feb-2021 11:52
My phone is Android and I have located the settings etc but cannot see an history option. I have rebooted phone again and so far light has not come on again. Will wait and hope




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

ronw

  #2665657 28-Feb-2021 11:52
ronw

  #2665658 28-Feb-2021 11:52
fearandloathing
  #2665674 28-Feb-2021 13:02
CYaBro: We never get the alerts here.
4 different iPhones.

 

Settings\Notifications\Emergency Alerts (Scroll to the bottom)

huckster
  #2665736 28-Feb-2021 14:02
And click on the top line that says "Emergency alert history".

 

Not an obvious thing to press, but for me it brings up the last four which is what I think I have received since a full reset of my Nokia 7 plus.

ronw

  #2665741 28-Feb-2021 14:19
Thank you I have Nokia 7b plus as well and your explanation enabled me to find the history. Followed your instructions found the list message and passed OK
Will keep that in mind for future alerts




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

