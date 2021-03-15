Unsure if anyone else here is an AIA customer, using the AIA Vitality app and applied for the free Apple Watch. For those who are unaware, you can get an Apple Watch which you then “pay” for by exercising. If you achieve a specific number of points each week then they cover the $5 which you would have otherwise have paid. It takes two years to “pay” off.



Generally my experience has been pretty good. My only frustration has been the amount of time it takes between completing exercise and the confirmation of how many points you have earned. Last week I thought I had completed the required number of points on Sunday when in fact I was 50 points short which was very annoying to find out on Monday morning as I then had no opportunity to reach the goal as points reset on Monday. (Edit - I just checked my results from last week again and my effort from yesterday which was 50 points is now 100 points, so someone or something must have updated it from this morning when I first checked it).



I have started taking more notice of what effort equates to how many points. I currently have to achieve 300 points per week, up from 250 when I started.



This is what I’ve found equates to points:

30 mins physical activity at 70% age related max heart rate - 100 points (this was a pretty hard 35 minute bike ride around local streets)

60 mins physical activity at 60% age related max heart rate - 100 points (this was a 60+ minute mountain bike ride)

Trail Running event (Coastal Challenge) 20km to 29km - 900 points

30 mins physical activity with 150kcals burned (at a rate of at least 300kcal/hr) - 50 points

7,500 - 12,499 steps - 50 points (in May 2020 this earned me 100 points, so unsure if the number of points changes over time)

12,500 steps - 100 points



I would be interested in hearing what exercise equates to what points for other people.



Cheers

Craig