firefuze: I’ve been doing a reasonably strict keto diet for about 7 months now, have lost 25kgs. Important to note my weight loss isn’t purely due to restricting my carb intake, I have restricted myself to 15g net carbs per day. When I started the diet I also starting exercising regularly which certainly accelerated things by maintaining a calorie deficit. Calorie deficit/exercise + ketosis + 16:8 fasting I had amazing results. I’ve seen a lot of positive changes for me personally, I’ve never had more energy, much better sleeps, no bloating and a much calmer stomach. I do find it expensive to maintain in terms of food, and find myself having to spend much, much more time in the kitchen cooking and baking my own keto friendly foods as I don’t find it overly easy to pick food off the shelf or from many fast food outlets that are ready to eat. (they exist, just not a wide range). Also a lot of not so keto friendly ingredients to watch out for that are commonly used in some foods.

@firefuze that's fantastic! I remember when I was doing keto it did get expensive when I started trying to make keto versions of "naughty" foods. Once I went back to keeping it simple, and not trying to recreate the foods I was used to eating in the SAD life, the costs dropped dramatically. I think that's what put me off keto in the end cause there was such an emphasis on turning "normal" foods into keto versions; I wanted to break my addiction to sugars, not use surrogates.

allan: I've been on a keto diet since early January. Also upped my exercise, but mainly just walking each day for 50-60 mins. Have lost 7kg and a notch on the belt so far. Have been fairly strict about sticking to it and have been making own keto friendly "bread" etc. Really interesting book on the science behind keto (and why it works for some people when other approaches don't) called "The Case for Keto: Rethinking Weight Control and the Science and Practice of Low-Carb/High-Fat Eating", by Gary Taubes. He has his critics, but what he suggests seems to make a lot of sense.

Hey @allan :) Gary Taube's book 'Good Calories, Bad Calories' was my first introduction into the world of ketosis. If you're looking for another really great book, I am currently reading 'Why we get sick' by Benjamin Bikman. It really goes into detail about metabolic disease and how the body deals/reacts to high amounts of insulin. Basically understanding the WHY of the sickness and how ketosis helps the results.