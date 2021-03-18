I thought I'd start this thread as a safe place where people can discuss mental health in general, or for them specifically. Let's try and keep it free of judgement etc.

One thing that I have relatively recently learned about myself, is that being too housebound, and not getting interaction with others, has a much higher impact than I would have thought.

Despite being very happy with my own company, I think isolation has a fairly negative impact on me.

Just getting out of the house and away from work is fairly important I think.

When I injured my knee I went from playing squash 4+ times a week to nothing. I didn't think much of it at the time, but 12 months after that I was feeling really pretty average, and it suddenly dawned on me, that Squash was really the only exercise I did and that I wasn't getting any, and rectifying that has had a pretty positive impact too. All things I know in theory, but unless you are thinking about it, it doesn't always occur to you I guess.