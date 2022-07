I have an original Huawei Watch GT Active 46mm. It's a few years old now but I still get around 10 days of battery life with constant heart monitoring, notifications, GPS and even sleep monitoring.

If you can find one on Trademe for under $200 it's an amazing watch and the Huawei Health app is a must.

The magnetic charger is great, charges fast when paired with a 1A 5V charger.

The only downsides is that it requires sign up to use the app and sometimes notifications don't push the latest ones(this might be a bug with Android 11 on my Oneplus 8, I never really had this issue with a Huawei P30 or my S20+). Also the rubber strap probably isn't for everyone but you can use OTHER straps with it as long as you can find something compatible.

But this is my only experience with smart watches.