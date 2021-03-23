I have $1000 budget for a new bike for cardio and my mum's partner is selling this can anyone tell me if I can get better?
He doesnt want $1000 for that?? Is it a carbon fibre frame? You can buy a new entry level Hardtail from Torpedo7 within budget easily.
As above, look at Torpedo 7 or 99 Bikes, lot's of good options in new within your budget - Trek/Giant/Marin/Merida all have decent entry level and up bikes. Second hand bikes don't hold their value unless they're really special.
The scott pictured, might be worth a couple of hundred, maybe.... (some people are attached to brands)
He said he got the bike from a friend who he raced with who got it from sponsorship made specifically for him.
I'd pay $100 for that .. actually no maybe $50
its got rim brakes on the front yet the wheels is off a bike with disc brakes. do not trust.
I wouldnt pay more than about $150 for that. if it was in good nick.
and also the front brakes arent even connected in the first photo.
The front wheel is from his other bike he has the other one at home he has to put a new tire on it he just bought it around so I could try it out
zadermac:
Liar. Ok maybe he did, in 1980.
get this, best bang for buck at your budget
https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/MOBMMN1AEOR/title/2021-tyax-comp-mtb-29
OK.
I wouldn't pay more than a couple of hundred for that bike, even if it was a special model once upon a time.
It's late 90's to early 2000's technology & geometry and it doesn't look that well maintained.
For $1000 you could get any of the following (which, if you factor in trickle-down technology, are upgrades on the bike you've posted):
etc etc etc
Thanks for the heads up took the photos to the local bike shops and they are all saying pretty much the same so i'm going to leave it. Haven't owned a bike in over 20 years I have been running but unfortunately my knees are going.
I'd be quite concerned about someone who would try to sell this to a family member for $1000