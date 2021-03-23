Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Mountain Bike
zadermac

11 posts

Geek


#283982 23-Mar-2021 15:39
 I have $1000 budget for a new bike for cardio and my mum's partner is selling this can anyone tell me if I can get better?

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 1 | 2 | 3
itxtme
1886 posts

Uber Geek


  #2679345 23-Mar-2021 15:45
He doesnt want $1000 for that??  Is it a carbon fibre frame?  You can buy a new entry level Hardtail from Torpedo7 within budget easily.

mrdrifter
469 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2679349 23-Mar-2021 15:50
As above, look at Torpedo 7 or 99 Bikes, lot's of good options in new within your budget - Trek/Giant/Marin/Merida all have decent entry level and up bikes. Second hand bikes don't hold their value unless they're really special.

 

 

 

The scott pictured, might be worth a couple of hundred, maybe.... (some people are attached to brands)

zadermac

11 posts

Geek


  #2679350 23-Mar-2021 15:52
He said he got the bike from a friend who he raced with who got it from sponsorship made specifically for him.



Batman
Mad Scientist
27802 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679351 23-Mar-2021 15:53
I'd pay $100 for that .. actually no maybe $50




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Jase2985
11558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679353 23-Mar-2021 15:55
its got rim brakes on the front yet the wheels is off a bike with disc brakes. do not trust.

 

I wouldnt pay more than about $150 for that. if it was in good nick.

Jase2985
11558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679355 23-Mar-2021 15:56
and also the front brakes arent even connected in the first photo.

zadermac

11 posts

Geek


  #2679357 23-Mar-2021 15:59
The front wheel is from his other bike he has the other one at home he has to put a new tire on it he just bought it around so I could try it out

 

 



Batman
Mad Scientist
27802 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679376 23-Mar-2021 16:12
zadermac:

 

He said he got the bike from a friend who he raced with who got it from sponsorship made specifically for him.

 

 

Liar. Ok maybe he did, in 1980.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

ghettomaster
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2679378 23-Mar-2021 16:15
It might be worth $100 but it’s not worth your time and grief!

As mentioned look at getting something new. In that $1000-$1500 price bracket, try get something with hydraulic disc brakes.

Also, if you see something you like that’s a bit over budget, you won’t regret stretching yourself if you can.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27802 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679380 23-Mar-2021 16:18
get this, best bang for buck at your budget

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/MOBMMN1AEOR/title/2021-tyax-comp-mtb-29

 

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

ghettomaster
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2679385 23-Mar-2021 16:22
Not a bad option but you might want to look at 27.5” wheels instead of 29”.

Handsomedan
4702 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2679387 23-Mar-2021 16:25
OK. 

 

 

 

I wouldn't pay more than a couple of hundred for that bike, even if it was a special model once upon a time. 

 

It's late 90's to early 2000's technology & geometry and it doesn't look that well maintained. 

 

 

 

For $1000 you could get any of the following (which, if you factor in trickle-down technology, are upgrades on the bike you've posted): 

 

 

 

etc etc etc

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

panther2
186 posts

Master Geek


  #2679391 23-Mar-2021 16:27
There is plenty of good trek bikes going to trademe / Facebook for well under your budget also 2021 models

zadermac

11 posts

Geek


  #2679437 23-Mar-2021 17:06
Thanks for the heads up took the photos to the local bike shops and they are all saying pretty much the same so i'm going to leave it. Haven't owned a bike in over 20 years I have been running but unfortunately my knees are going.  

shk292
2364 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2679504 23-Mar-2021 20:14
I'd be quite concerned about someone who would try to sell this to a family member for $1000

 1 | 2 | 3
