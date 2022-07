Well yeah I too noticed prices of e-Bikes rarely drops - demand just completely outstrips supply...

Having said that, Electrify NZ (http://www.electrify.co.nz) do have some rather attractive prices for e-Bikes for their "house band" bikes. Some may baulk at the so-called quality of their bikes (a sales person from another bike store told me she wouldn't touch any of those $2k+ e-Bikes, when theirs is is upward of $5k), but I have owned an Electrify Boulevard City for about 2 years now and am loving it. I find the build quality pretty decent - no issues whatsover. I have been lazy (and being an al-cheapo) and have only had it serviced once - only the chain needs replacing. Electrify have since updated their model range and they have the "Black" e-Bikes for about the same price now. I bought mine with a bit of discount at about $2100, and coupled with the Q Mastercard Long Term finance offer at Electrify I get a 12 month Interest free payment option, albeit I have to pay a little bit of admin fee on top of the price of the bike. All in, very happy owner of the e-Bike. And if you happen to be around East Auckland, I cannot recommend the Botany / Huntington Park branch enough - Anthony and team is fantastic!