The Vivomixx formulation is a highly concentrated probiotic (450 billion cells per dose) that has been the subject of over 60 studies. Basically, it's the most (only?) studied probiotics formulation with proven benefits... I think 😅.

Does anyone know where I can buy it? I'd prefer a physical store since it has to be stored in the refrigerator, so I'd want to go there and really check if they are in the fridge. But if that's not an option then a reputable online store would do too.

Thank you!