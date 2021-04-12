Two years ago I caught a campylobacter bowel infection in Bali. (My one and only travel bug in 40 years) I soon developed reactive Arthritis in both ankles. Upon blood tests it was discovered I fell within a very narrow group of people (8%) who have a protein called HLA-B27. Unfortunately this protein is a bad guy and contributes to immune system malfunction and 14% of those with this protein they can go on to develop reactive Arthritis if they get a particular type of bacterial infection, which in my case was campylobacter. Fortunately reactive Arthritis is the only arthritis that is curable.

My symptoms are/were swelling, joint warmth, chronic joint pain and acute shooting pains across both ankles. I was referred to a Rheumatologist who did all the official diagnosis and placed me on anti-inflammatories and Methotrexate (yuk) and told this will be a one to three year disease. (even bigger yuk)

Now due to me not been able to, initially, walk properly I tore the fine fibres in the muscles of the soles of my feet, Plantar Fasciitis. More anti-inflammatories and more powerful pain relievers. (codeine and tramadol).

The combination of both these diseases forced me to be couch bound for a short couple of weeks whilst various medicines kicked in.

My Rheumatologist decided to up the anti with some even heavier anti-inflammatories with sulfasalazine. That did not go well and I reacted.

At the start of this year I read about the anti-inflammatory properties of Hemp Seed Oil which apparently is good for arthritis. Well I gave it a go AND WOW the difference. A huge decrease in chronic and acute pain but still some intermittent swelling.

A couple of weeks later with the Rheumatologist I told her what I was doing and yes she had heard ANECDOTALLY about Hemp Seed Oil. So we retained the Methotrexate for now but no more pharmacy type anti-inflammatories.

A three weeks ago I also commenced taking Green Lip Mussel Extract and again WOW. No swelling.

Now coincidentally my Plantar Fasciitis has improved by at least 90% and improving.

So I am off all regular anti-inflammatories and pain relief.

GO Hemp Seed Oil capsules 1100mg x 4 (2 mane & 2 nocte)

GO Healthy Mussel 19000mg x 1 mane (morning)

I also now use Hemp Seed Oil on salads and stews. Hemp Seed powder in my muesli.

This has all worked with me and is anecdotal but what are others experiences with Hemp Seed Oil and Green Lip Mussel extract ?

