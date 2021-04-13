Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessThoughts on UP1 desk from iFurniture
#284323 13-Apr-2021 20:31
Hi all,

 

 

 

In my search for a standup desk I came across this from iFurniture:

 

https://www.ifurniture.co.nz/stark-120-twin-motor-electric-height-adjustable-standing-desk

 

 

 

It comes with a lot of accessories but it is very cheap, much cheaper than other desks I have seen, Currently out of stock but looking to buy one when they get more stock.

 

 

 

But the low cost is concerning and I worry about quality and longevity. So reaching out to all of you:

 

Has anyone got one of these and what are your thoughts on usability, reliability, stability?

  #2692349 13-Apr-2021 21:47
Bought one of these in February. Hasn't had much use as yet but I feel it's pretty solid and was easy to put together. I don't see much difference to the expensive ones my partner has in her CBD office.

I also brought the clip on power board which has a USB port and its own power switch.

  #2692360 13-Apr-2021 22:39
Container Door are doing a batch of similar adjustable desksat the moment for 700, quite a lot more expensive.

  #2692892 14-Apr-2021 20:06
kiwikurt: Bought one of these in February. Hasn't had much use as yet but I feel it's pretty solid and was easy to put together. I don't see much difference to the expensive ones my partner has in her CBD office.

I also brought the clip on power board which has a USB port and its own power switch.

 

 

 

Excellent, that's what I wanted to hear. Hopefully they get stock soon.

 

 

 

 

