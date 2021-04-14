Hi all,

My wife is on new medication and is having trouble sleeping, some nights she cant get to sleep, some nights she only sleeps a few hours and wakes up and some nights sleep the night through. One night she slept through she said it was because of the rain on the roof. ( Dr knows and has given sleeping pills )

I was thinking of getting a soothing sound machine, white noise, rain, brook, sea that sort of thing.

I then thought we could surly do the same thing with her iPhone and an app in a docking station.

Has anyone got any thoughts either way.

John