So, I've packed on a bit of weight over the past couple of years, and have decided it's time to shed it. I'd like to lose 20-25kg.

My problem is that I absolutely hate exercise. I know I have to at least start working in some moderate exercise a few times a week... but baby steps.

It may be a fad, but I have a friend who lost a good amount of weight on keto, and has managed to keep it off. So I've decided to give it a go and start off pretty hard out to try to jump start the process and am doing strict keto combined with two 36 hour water only fasts per week (8pm Sunday to 8am Tuesday, 8pm Wednesday to 8am Friday).

Only on day 11, but I've found it surprisingly easy as far as hunger goes so far. Yesterday was my third fast day and the easiest so far. Lost a little over 3kg after the first week - but assuming that's mostly water.

Is anyone else doing keto and/or intermittent fasting (not meant to call them diets - apparently they're "lifestyles"), and how have you found them? Any tips, or advice as to what to expect a little longer term?