The other day I saw an article on CNN about very promising test results of a new malaria vaccine. I haven't seen much about this elsewhere, though, and it seems to have been buried by other events. But if this is what they say it is, there should be screaming headlines about it everywhere. This is a huge breakthrough and the only reason I can think of that it isn't getting the attention it deserves by our cut and paste media, is that it isn't a big deal in most of the over-privileged, overfed, overdeveloped, over-demanding, over-consuming, over-entitled Westworld we happen to be part of. But Malaria kills and tortures many more people every year than Covid 19 has, and it is a far deadlier scourge. Should it not get equal time?