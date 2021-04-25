Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessThe end of Malaria?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15584 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284481 25-Apr-2021 11:20
Send private message

The other day I saw an article on CNN about very promising test results of a new malaria vaccine. I haven't seen much about this elsewhere, though, and it seems to have been buried by other events. But if this is what they say it is, there should be screaming headlines about it everywhere. This is a huge breakthrough and the only reason I can think of that it isn't getting the attention it deserves by our cut and paste media, is that it isn't a big deal in most of the over-privileged, overfed, overdeveloped, over-demanding, over-consuming, over-entitled Westworld we happen to be part of. But Malaria kills and tortures many more people every year than Covid 19 has, and it is a far deadlier scourge. Should it not get equal time? 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
864 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697788 25-Apr-2021 12:32
Send private message

Of course it should get equal time. But poor, brown people who have been dying from this for millennia in places most of us can't pronounce will never get the same attention as those of us in the first world.

 

An example. A ferry sinks in Bangladesh killing 800 gets 1-2 days of second-page news coverage at best. A ferry sinking in the North Sea killing half that will be front page for a week, with much wailing and gnashing of teeth. Is it fair? Of course not. But we shouldn't be surprised by it either.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Geektastic
16793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697795 25-Apr-2021 12:59
Send private message

Europe wasn’t declared Malaria free until 1975.





gzt

gzt
13703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2697880 25-Apr-2021 19:48
Send private message

Technically it won't be the end of it. Malaria will continue to exist in the wild. Mosquitos will continue to infect unvaccinated people. The vaccine will prevent sickness and death.

It's an amazing achievement and will change life entirely in some parts of the world. Here's a video from earlier in the development cycle outlining the way it works:



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15584 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2697882 25-Apr-2021 20:01
Send private message

And it doesn't even get a mention on our media? God, we're lame!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Handle9
7789 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697911 25-Apr-2021 21:21
Send private message

Rikkitic:

And it doesn't even get a mention on our media? God, we're lame!


 



When has New Zealand cared about the rest of the world? It's even more true now.

Zeon
3861 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2697919 25-Apr-2021 22:23
Send private message

Funnily enough I was watching a documentary and Malaria came up (a historical documents) a few weeks ago unaware of this news. Apparently the main treatment Quinine originally (and possibly even today) comes from the bark of a very specific tree from the Americas. It was one of the most important products shipped during the colonial days and had pretty massive volumes too....

 

Malaria has killed so many people and created great misery for even those who haven't died. This is such a leap forward for public health if there is an effective vaccine.

 

I agree with the other posters, perhaps one day New Zealand can stop being so insular and consider this for the potentially ground breaking news that it is....




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Eva888
1165 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2697924 25-Apr-2021 23:07
Send private message

Apparently mosquitoes are more attracted to smelly feet. It’s been researched. Explains why they are always chewing around your ankles.



Geektastic
16793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697983 26-Apr-2021 07:30
Send private message

Rikkitic:

And it doesn't even get a mention on our media? God, we're lame!


 



But....rugby!





Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 