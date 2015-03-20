Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Windscreen replacement - is FY glass OK?
Geektastic

16758 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#169634 20-Mar-2015 23:27
Send private message

Just had the windscreen replaced on my Toyota.

The original screen (which was probably the factory fitted one) was clearly marked 'Toyota UV'.

The new one is marked FY and has no UV marking. It does have DOT marks.

I believe FY is a Chinese company which now makes glass for a number of vehicle makers and the screen appears to be fine although I have not yet driven the vehicle, so do not know if it is optically ok etc. yet.

Anyone know if FY is OK? I don't care if it's Chinese per se, just that it is good for the job it needs to do and of proper quality etc.





 1 | 2

gzt

gzt
13644 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1264455 21-Mar-2015 11:19
Send private message

Which company performed the replacement?

Batman
Mad Scientist
27907 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1264474 21-Mar-2015 11:41
Send private message

i thought UV stood for UV resistant

FY ... maybe it stands for UV resistance in Chinese?




Andib
1235 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #1264481 21-Mar-2015 11:56
Send private message

Unless you went to some dodgy small shop to get your windscreen replaced I'd say you have nothing to worry about. All Windscreens have to meet a minimum NZ safety rating so will have somewhat of a quallity control.




timmmay
18531 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1264482 21-Mar-2015 11:57
Send private message

Generally you should have it replaced like for like. If you don't say anything now the next time it happens (and it will) you won't be able to get it upgraded back to genuine.

Geektastic

16758 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1265021 22-Mar-2015 14:23
Send private message

I am going to call the broker tomorrow and ask them to speak with the insurer.

I drove the car yesterday for the first time since the screen was done and on the left and right edges the view is distorted as if you were looking through optically uncorrected curved lenses! It bends the image you see.

FY stands for Fuyao, btw. They are a Chinese company and do make OEM glass for some Audi vehicles amongst others. This one is a POS though!!





Batman
Mad Scientist
27907 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1265036 22-Mar-2015 14:33
Send private message

Funny! My no excess glass option pays for itself




richms
25211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1265056 22-Mar-2015 14:46
Send private message

If its visibly crap then defiantly fight it. Cant stand driving cars with windscreens like that.




timmmay
18531 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1265060 22-Mar-2015 15:02
Send private message

I went through three or four new windscreens from two businesses once before I accepted what they gave me. The first two were horribly distorted, the genuine Toyota had less distortion.

MikeAqua
6833 posts

Uber Geek


  #1265800 23-Mar-2015 14:03
Send private message

Absolutely reject that distorted screen.  It's unsafe.  May pass a warrant but still unsafe. 




Mike

ilovemusic
1405 posts

Uber Geek


  #1265864 23-Mar-2015 14:34
Send private message

Geektastic: I am going to call the broker tomorrow and ask them to speak with the insurer.

I drove the car yesterday for the first time since the screen was done and on the left and right edges the view is distorted as if you were looking through optically uncorrected curved lenses! It bends the image you see.

FY stands for Fuyao, btw. They are a Chinese company and do make OEM glass for some Audi vehicles amongst others. This one is a POS though!!


sure they may oem for audi but those particular cars are built in china for their domestic consumption only.

wink

JamesL
956 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #1265924 23-Mar-2015 15:23
Send private message

Ask for an OEM replacement, those Chinese windscreens are rubbish.

They'll scratch easy over time too so your night vision will get worse.

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1265929 23-Mar-2015 15:30
Send private message

Geektastic: I am going to call the broker tomorrow and ask them to speak with the insurer.

I drove the car yesterday for the first time since the screen was done and on the left and right edges the view is distorted as if you were looking through optically uncorrected curved lenses! It bends the image you see.

FY stands for Fuyao, btw. They are a Chinese company and do make OEM glass for some Audi vehicles amongst others. This one is a POS though!!


They are total rubbish, let me guess, you start to feel woozy just trying to drive with it? Lampposts look like they have a big ripple in the middle? The curb looks like wiggly spaghetti?

I went through 3 before telling the insurance company to piss off.. They go on about "industry standards" and such like. I asked if the windscreen was a structural part of the car (like yours) and they replaced it with a non manufacturer approved item, how come it didn't need certifying? They said because its to NZ standard. Really? is it? or was that just the sample? Maybe the screen is, but is it the same standard as the manufacturer requires to maintain structural integrity?

The manufacturer repair instructions are quite specific; replace with approved screen (by them) and replace ALL plastic trim pieces. You pay more in insurance for a having a decent car and they try to fix it like its a 20 year old Holden.

Oh and all insurance companies are thieving scumbags... Well, that's been my experience




Matthew

JamesL
956 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #1265934 23-Mar-2015 15:35
Send private message

Insurance companies quoting NZ standards is a bit of a joke really.

Just look at the "NZSA" star rating system they use to reduce your car insurance premium because you're using a "5 star" rated alarm system. Apart from the fact that NZSA doesn't exist anymore, the "5 star" rated exams are rubbish. The irony is that your car is likely no harder to steal without an alarm than it is with a 5 star alarm, but at least you'll pay less with your premium.

They really should adopt UK standards such as Thatcham for alarms, at least security standards in Europe are much higher.

gzt

gzt
13644 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1265952 23-Mar-2015 15:58
Send private message

National scandal. Fair Go.

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1265957 23-Mar-2015 16:00
Send private message

tongue-out
gzt: National scandal. Fair Go.

Nope, far too technical for a Fair Go story




Matthew

