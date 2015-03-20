Just had the windscreen replaced on my Toyota.



The original screen (which was probably the factory fitted one) was clearly marked 'Toyota UV'.



The new one is marked FY and has no UV marking. It does have DOT marks.



I believe FY is a Chinese company which now makes glass for a number of vehicle makers and the screen appears to be fine although I have not yet driven the vehicle, so do not know if it is optically ok etc. yet.



Anyone know if FY is OK? I don't care if it's Chinese per se, just that it is good for the job it needs to do and of proper quality etc.



