2343 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#177101 22-Jul-2015 14:58
Seems to be a few of us with Mazda's here so I am wondering if anyone can assist with a small iStop issue I am having.

iStop ready light is lit up, I pull into the garage at home and put my foot on the brake so I can then put the parking brake on and the gear into P. 
I push the engine on/off button and because iStop at this point has been activated, this turns the car on. I press it again to turn the car off.

Without a) keeping the heater on and set to windscreen only or b) pressing iStop off button just before I pull into the garage can anyone tell me how I can park up without having to turn the car on to then turn the car off.

Seems like excessive waste of "resources"

16159 posts

Uber Geek


  #1349835 22-Jul-2015 15:04
It is certianly a problem I have noticed. But it sometimes restarts, and sometimes doesn't. You could disable it just as you go into the garage, or just not push the brake all the way down prior to putting it into park. Another trick is to turn the steering wheel, as it shouldn't go into istop mode when the front wheels are turned. I think wiggling the steering wheel a bit also stops it going into istop.

153 posts

Master Geek


  #1349865 22-Jul-2015 15:41
Let go of the foot brake before pressing the start/stop button.

 
 
 
 


16159 posts

Uber Geek


  #1349870 22-Jul-2015 15:51
slingynz: Let go of the foot brake before pressing the start/stop button.

 Pretty sure that will restart the engine too. I think keeping it on the brake in park, and then longer pressing the start stop button, will not restart it after it has gone into istop mode. But I think the best thing is not to let it go into istop mode at all when you want to park it.

4546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1349884 22-Jul-2015 16:06
mattwnz:
slingynz: Let go of the foot brake before pressing the start/stop button.

 Pretty sure that will restart the engine too. I think keeping it on the brake in park, and then longer pressing the start stop button, will not restart it after it has gone into istop mode. But I think the best thing is not to let it go into istop mode at all when you want to park it.


No, I think this is the trick (taking your foot off the brake before pressing the power button). I found this confusing on my 6 and still don't always get it right. Have to stick my car in the garage so will check what happens!

4546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1349887 22-Jul-2015 16:21
jonathan18:
mattwnz:
slingynz: Let go of the foot brake before pressing the start/stop button.

 Pretty sure that will restart the engine too. I think keeping it on the brake in park, and then longer pressing the start stop button, will not restart it after it has gone into istop mode. But I think the best thing is not to let it go into istop mode at all when you want to park it.


No, I think this is the trick (taking your foot off the brake before pressing the power button). I found this confusing on my 6 and still don't always get it right. Have to stick my car in the garage so will check what happens!


To confirm: taking the foot off the brake before pressing the power button works perfectly.



2343 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1349899 22-Jul-2015 16:33
Will try this trick tonight and see
(I thought that brake has to be on in order to use the start/stop button, but that may be only to turn on the car ..)

4546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1349927 22-Jul-2015 16:53
nzkiwiman: Will try this trick tonight and see
(I thought that brake has to be on in order to use the start/stop button, but that may be only to turn on the car ..)


No, pressing the button when the car is not going and the foot is not on the brake will have it working like the various stages of turning the key in a conventional car, ie one press will give acc setting, two presses risks on setting. But only with the foot on the brake (whether 'ignition' has been off, acc or on) will the engine start.

 
 
 
 


16159 posts

Uber Geek


  #1349937 22-Jul-2015 17:00
I was told by the mazda dealership that their trick was just to wiggle teh sterering wheel, haven't tryed this myself.
But I recall that when parking, you press the brake down when still in drive, the engine then stops, you shift it to park, and the engfine is still stopped. THen you take your foot off the brake, the engine restarts, and you then press the stop button, which then stops the car again. But if you don't take you foot off the brake, prior to pressing the stop button, the engine doesn't restart, but it doesn't always  fully shut down. So you have to then press the button again with your foot off the brake, to fully shut it down and that won;t restart teh engine, but I guess it is still in a state of istop. The thing is there are a lot of different combinations.

I found similar problems with the autolocking of the doors, which doesn't always work depending on who exits the car last. That is technology for you.

4546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1349944 22-Jul-2015 17:13
That's not how it works in my 6 at all. Once the car is in neutral I can lift my foot off the brake and the car doesn't restart. If I put my foot back on the brake while in neutral it starts again, but if I press the power button it turns off without re-engaging the engine. And this I have just confirmed this by testing, which I think may have confirmed to my family that I'm crazy, going up and down the driveway!

I'd be surprised if they have it set up so that different Mazdas with the same technology work that differently.

16159 posts

Uber Geek


  #1349960 22-Jul-2015 17:25
jonathan18: That's not how it works in my 6 at all. Once the car is in neutral I can lift my foot off the brake and the car doesn't restart. If I put my foot back on the brake while in neutral it starts again, but if I press the power button it turns off without re-engaging the engine. And this I have just confined by testing, which I think may have confirmed to my family that I'm crazy, going up and down the driveway!

I'd be surprised if they have it set up so that different Mazdas with the same technology work that differently.


I am going to have to test it again, because I recall the engine does restart when in park, after taking the foot off the brake. This is on a new mazda 3. I am new to autos, and never use neutral, and slide it straight into park. Maybe that is where I am getting it wrong.

3467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1349966 22-Jul-2015 17:34
I also did this in my cx-5 (2012) at first, you have your foot on the brake without thinking about it.  Took me a couple of weeks to figure it out why it would turn off sometimes but not others.

The thing I dont get is, if you open the door the car turns on (I jump out at my letter box and istop kicks in, then door starts the engine)

4546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1349985 22-Jul-2015 18:08
mattwnz:
jonathan18: That's not how it works in my 6 at all. Once the car is in neutral I can lift my foot off the brake and the car doesn't restart. If I put my foot back on the brake while in neutral it starts again, but if I press the power button it turns off without re-engaging the engine. And this I have just confined by testing, which I think may have confirmed to my family that I'm crazy, going up and down the driveway!

I'd be surprised if they have it set up so that different Mazdas with the same technology work that differently.


I am going to have to test it again, because I recall the engine does restart when in park, after taking the foot off the brake. This is on a new mazda 3. I am new to autos, and never use neutral, and slide it straight into park. Maybe that is where I am getting it wrong.


Sorry, don't know why I wrote neutral, as I meant park!

I did find this confusing to begin with, and even asked on this forum a number of months back as to how to ensure it didn't restart. Given this, could you concede it may be your memory or just that you too didn't work it out fully, rather than iStop in the different models across the Mazda range working differently?!

That said, guess we'll need to wait from new 3 owners to confirm this either way but clearly at least two other Skyactiv models (6, CX5) enable the car to be switched off without restarting the engine - and to me this is totally logical hence why I'd be surprised if it had changed.



2343 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1350353 23-Jul-2015 12:41
jonathan18: 

To confirm: taking the foot off the brake before pressing the power button works perfectly.



Confirmed!
Got home last night, pulled into the garage and let iStop turn on
Put into park and put handbrake on. 
Then very slowly took my foot of the brake and then pressed the engine on/off button - car turned off.

Car was still off this morning when I got back in


After driving a manual for 11 years, my reaction to automatics is "foot on brake at all times hard when car is turned on" 

732 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1364985 12-Aug-2015 21:09
I have an issue with mine that someone might be able to help with.   Trundling along and the green i stop light comes on the dashboard so presumably all required qualifiers are met (temperature right / no air con or demist etc). Get to a stop and hit the brakes. pedal pushed down, wheels straight ahead, no moving steering wheel and I Stop light goes out but no idlel stop. Move away from stop and light doesn't come back on. When i stop and manually turn the engine off.  turn it back on again and drive away the light comes balk on but same issue at the next stop. So its seems ready to work but for some reason doesnt  - any ideas?

4546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1365024 12-Aug-2015 21:32
minimoke: I have an issue with mine that someone might be able to help with.   Trundling along and the green i stop light comes on the dashboard so presumably all required qualifiers are met (temperature right / no air con or demist etc). Get to a stop and hit the brakes. pedal pushed down, wheels straight ahead, no moving steering wheel and I Stop light goes out but no idlel stop. Move away from stop and light doesn't come back on. When i stop and manually turn the engine off.  turn it back on again and drive away the light comes balk on but same issue at the next stop. So its seems ready to work but for some reason doesnt  - any ideas?


Which engine is in your car?

