

I was told by the mazda dealership that their trick was just to wiggle teh sterering wheel, haven't tryed this myself.

But I recall that when parking, you press the brake down when still in drive, the engine then stops, you shift it to park, and the engfine is still stopped. THen you take your foot off the brake, the engine restarts, and you then press the stop button, which then stops the car again. But if you don't take you foot off the brake, prior to pressing the stop button, the engine doesn't restart, but it doesn't always fully shut down. So you have to then press the button again with your foot off the brake, to fully shut it down and that won;t restart teh engine, but I guess it is still in a state of istop. The thing is there are a lot of different combinations.



I found similar problems with the autolocking of the doors, which doesn't always work depending on who exits the car last. That is technology for you.