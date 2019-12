I've been thinking about buying a Nissan Leaf for my around town driving (95% of it).

This morning, I checked the Nissan web site ...and found it appeared to be down completely.

When it came back toward mid-day, the Nissan Leaf was nowhere to be found.

It's gone.

Googling "Nissan LEAF NZ" gets me the nissan.co.nz weblink for the LEAF.....but it now 404's.

OK.....I can get an imported LEAF from an importer.....but I was looking for the brand new real, local deal. :-(