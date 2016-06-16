Linuxluver: There seems to be a lot of momentum building up around EVs (electric vehicles) both globally and in NZ. I'm thinking this topic could support some true geekery over time around EVs.

Momentum it is…

Only few years ago there were less than 600 Hybrid Cars (mainly Toyota with few Hondas) registered in New Zealand. Only a few DIY EV conversions - one cost the owner 25K NZD to convert!.

Few years later we have here over 15.000 Hybrid Cars (about 5.000 new and 10.000 JDM imports) and about 1000 EVs (~600 Leafs).

Entrepreneurs are seeing business opportunities - competitive charging networks are being built, software developers are working on apps, car dealers are selling all sorts of electric products (not necessarily compliant to NZ standards), journalist and some other public figures are gaining publicity by supporting going "zero emission" idea (although without providing any feasible incentives we could feel in our pockets).

Taxi drivers (frugal and practical hard working people) are not interested in EV at this stage - e.g. Coop Taxi introduced the rule recently (from what I was told) - "it has to be Toyota Camry Hybrid and not older than 5 years old".

In 5 year time you will see even more of Toyota Prius, Camry and new Corolla Hybrid and other Hybrids (e.g. people movers) on the road.

If the trend remains and no feasible incentives for the NZ EV owners being introduced - Hybrids will hugely outnumber EVs in the next 5 years IMO.

EV manufacturers will try to compete by increasing the range and dropping their unaffordable prices - but still targeting reach and business - like Tesla does by reducing price from 120K USD to 100K USD.

I like EVs. I tried Leaf. It feels good. I was offered by friendly car dealers to bring me Leaf very cheap (way below market price). Instead I’ve recently got Prius C. Why?

My Prius C consumes only 4,5L/100 kms. HV Battery has only 20 modules. It means I can use as a donor any hybrid battery - Lexus GS 450 (40 of the same modules), Camry (same 34 modules), Prius V (same 28 modules), Prius (same 28 modules) etc - majority of Toyota Hybrid batteries use the same prismatic NP2 modules made by EV energy (Panasonic-Toyota venture).

Swapping battery in Prius takes ~20 minutes; Rebuilding it using my HV Battery Analysers, Chargers and E-Loads is now a breeze.. You can lift and handle Prius Hybrid Battery alone as it is not that heavy. Swap does not require a car lift and can be done anywhere - even on the sandy beach...

Leaf was on my shopping list. I was thinking of buying it for its battery charger to use it in the Battery Testing Complex. But the 3.6 or 6 KW charger in 2013 -2015 model can’t be used stand-alone and is quite bulky. I found better alternatives for that.

From practicality of the battery maintenance - it is not cheap or easy for the end user to fix EV Battery. Take Leaf as example: the battery is over 240 kg, it is under the car - the swap is hard and labour intense. Battery packs from different model years are incompatible (e.g. 2011 vs 2013), pack swap is not straightforward and requires computer reprogramming - you would need very expensive dealership scanner to do that.

That all comes with a cost.

Low number of Leafs in NZ and difficulties in importing second hand batteries currently makes purchase of the swap battery non-economical.

Hybrid batteries different story - I am buying batteries from hybrid cars cheap. They are available from wrecks for reasonable prices as they have no means to test them (some are bad some are good). Even new pack from Toyota does not seem to be too expensive - $4000. Rebuilt Battery Cost less.

With EV - you are looking at much bigger price tag.

20k ODO Leafs already have batteries with reduced capacity - translating in reduced range (60Kms is not so cool).

EVs slowly but surely will make their way into NZ, initially purchased by companies, also by people who normally love toys and do not have to count money (i.e. do not have to be frugal) or by those who can't count money well.

There are people out there who will stretch themselves and buy EV in anticipation of future savings. I will remind those that in the past few years they have probably dumped few gadgets - e.g. mobile phones, MP3 players etc where changing battery for a new one was not economical.

Buy EV and enjoy it while the battery is still running.. It is a great toy to play with as long as you can change your batteries..