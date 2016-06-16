Linuxluver:

There seems to be a lot of momentum building up around EVs (electric vehicles) both globally and in NZ. I'm thinking this topic could support some true geekery over time around EVs.
So...news item: Renault had announced they were going to launch the "Zoe" EV car and the "Kangoo" EV van in NZ this year. There is a Renault dealership at the end of my street and I was looking in their newly renovated and expanded premises each time I passed for some sign of the Zoe or Kangoo.
Nothing.
So this week - in my acquisition obsession phase after buying a Nissan LEAF - I checked out the Renault web site and tried to request a brochure. But none of the EVs were in the list.
Hmm.
But they did have a separate section for electric vehicles and it included a form to request information about them. OK...done.....but te sense is they are reluctant to promote them. I soon found out why.
Today, Renault phoned me and asked when I thought i might be interested in a test drive. I explained I have an Nissan Leaf, but I'm always looking out for other / better options. Six months from now would be fine.
He was a bit relieved to hear it as their entire allocation of EVs has been bought by Air New Zealand. Every last one.They won't get more for at least 6 months.
That explains why everything went quiet around the Zoe after the initial press coverage in April.
The EV space is heating up.