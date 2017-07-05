Linuxluver:

I've been adding the new fast chargers to the EV General News topic.....but there are enough of them going live right now and in recent weeks to make me think they need their own topic. There are several more coming in the next week or two......
These new chargers open up the country west of the existing chargers on SH1 between Timaru and Dunedin.
As always, you can see the status of EV charging in NZ via Plugshare or see the charge.net (only) chargers via their Start Charging page. For background on all things EV in NZ, download Sigurd Magnusson's "New Zealand Electric Car Guide" in PDF format.
This week saw new fast chargers go live in:
Tekapo (in Lake Tekapo Tavern car park)
Operator: Charge.Net
Supports: CHAdeMo and CCS Combo 2 / Type 2 at 50kw DC
Price: 25c / minute + 25c / kWh (15 min charge for 10kWh would be about $6.25)
Note: CHarge.net account required to activate. You can sign up online at www.charge.net.nz .
Activation: Via Plugshare app or txt to 226 (from mobile number on your account) or RFID tag ($1 each) or web site start charger page or call 0800-224274 if all else fails and they can enable it remotely.
Alexandra (9 Thompson St, Bridge Hill Alexandra)
Operator: Charge.Net
Supports: CHAdeMo and CCS Combo 2 / Type 2 at 50kw DC
Price: 25c / minute + 25c / kWh (15 min charge for 10kWh would be about $6.25)
Note: CHarge.net account required to activate. You can sign up online at www.charge.net.nz .
Activation: Via Plugshare app or txt to 226 (from mobile number on your account) or RFID tag ($1 each) or web site start charger page or call 0800-224274 if all else fails and they can enable it remotely.