Linuxluver:

PhantomNVD: Not sure if this is the place to ask, but since it’s EV charging related, and Linuxlover already mentioned Plugshare, how exactly does this work if my charger is inside an adjoining garage? I invite strangers in to spend a half hour (plus) sitting in their car in my garage?



Also, any tips on pricing and recommended installers for my garage upgraded power needs? Thinking to go 16A ‘commando’ as I have brand new wiring but since I also have a 3 phase supply to my garage (or outside wall for plugshare?) how much does 32A cost?



Finally, how does plugshare help me to offset the “mass” of desperate charger-wanters I might get as I’m in Tuakau (8kms off the freeway from Pokeno) and would immediately be an A+ supplier @32A ☺️)

Interesting. :-)

Overview: Most residential chargers on Plugshare ask people to call first to arrange access. They may also ask for a koha to help cover costs. If you're actually charging for the service and it isn't voluntary then you're likely going to need a resource consent and comply with any regulatory requirements around public charging for profit. That may be no big deal, but it would be an additional layer of thought required.



So what to do?



I have a single-phase, 32amp charger with a Type 2 socket. It's easily accessible next to the driveway on the outside all of my house, next to the power box. This kept the sparkie costs down as the "separate circuit" is well less than 30cm. I can charge my UK-sourced LEAF (6.6kw internal AC charger) in about 3 hours from about 15% to 90%. I did it yesterday. It's on Plugshare as a residential charger. I ask people to txt or email me if they want to use it. Just so I know. I also have a link there on Plugshare allowing people to donate via PayPal if they want to.



It's been used a couple of times by people going to Gisborne and back. It's actually the fastest EV charger east of Whakatane and north of Napier (on the coast). :-)



For your location, there are fast chargers in Pukekohe, Te Kawhata and Takanini.



The other consideration for your own use is what sort of car you'll have. If it's a Japanese LEAF then there is not really much point - now - in anything more than 16amp Blue Commando. But if you're going to get a Tesla Model 3 or a Renault Zoe (41kWh) then you'd be wanting 3-phase 22kw if you can get it. A 22kw charger can add about 21kWh per hour to a car battery......so could charge a Tesla 100D from empty in 4-5 hours. A half charge in 2 hours would still be over 200km range. Or the Renault 40 (250km-300km range) fully in under 2 hours. But utterly useless for a LEAF.



One thing to keep in mind is almost all the fast chargers are DC 50kw of the CHAdeMO or CCS Combo 2 flavours. Cars like the Renault Zoe can't use those at all. There will be more Zoe's about as they have great range and a big battery......but need faster AC charging options to be useful. That's a niche you could look at. Mark Nixon in Christchurch is looking at making a map of locations that can charge cars like the Zoe. There are islands of support - like around Nelson / Takaka on the South Island and from Raglan across to Napier (WEL, Unison, Horizons have ABB fast chargers that support either 43kw AC or 22kw AC - type 2 - "fast charging").









