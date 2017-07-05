Linuxluver:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 216625 5-Jul-2017 13:56
I've been adding the new fast chargers to the EV General News topic.....but there are enough of them going live right now and in recent weeks to make me think they need their own topic. There are several more coming in the next week or two......

These new chargers open up the country west of the existing chargers on SH1 between Timaru and Dunedin. 

As always, you can see the status of EV charging in NZ via Plugshare or see the charge.net (only) chargers via their Start Charging page.  For background on all things EV in NZ, download Sigurd Magnusson's "New Zealand Electric Car Guide" in PDF format. 

 

This week saw new fast chargers go live in:  

 

Tekapo (in Lake Tekapo Tavern car park)

Operator: Charge.Net

 

Supports: CHAdeMo and CCS Combo 2 / Type 2 at 50kw DC

 

Price: 25c / minute + 25c / kWh (15 min charge for 10kWh would be about $6.25)

 

Note: CHarge.net account required to activate. You can sign up online at www.charge.net.nz . 

 

Activation: Via Plugshare app or txt to 226 (from mobile number on your account) or RFID tag ($1 each) or web site start charger page or call 0800-224274 if all else fails and they can enable it remotely. 

 

Alexandra (9 Thompson St, Bridge Hill Alexandra)

Operator: Charge.Net

 

Supports: CHAdeMo and CCS Combo 2 / Type 2 at 50kw DC

 

Price: 25c / minute + 25c / kWh (15 min charge for 10kWh would be about $6.25)

 

Note: CHarge.net account required to activate. You can sign up online at www.charge.net.nz . 

 

Activation: Via Plugshare app or txt to 226 (from mobile number on your account) or RFID tag ($1 each) or web site start charger page or call 0800-224274 if all else fails and they can enable it remotely. 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356

  # 1813216 5-Jul-2017 14:00
Would it not make more sense to create a new wordpress website that has a lot of this information that everyone not just GZ users, can consume? 

 

I'd suggest you are limiting the use and audience for this information.

 

 



  # 1813220 5-Jul-2017 14:07
networkn:

 

Would it not make more sense to create a new wordpress website that has a lot of this information that everyone not just GZ users, can consume? 

 

I'd suggest you are limiting the use and audience for this information.

 

 

 

I hear you. Those do exist already. 

These posts are for GZ because I see GZ as a place where technically minded people in NZ come to find things out. 

There are interested people here. It's been worthwhile. 

 

I could just tell people to go the NZ EV Owners group on Facebook...and it would be one more thing you don't see on GZ.....and I'd like to help keep GZ relevant. 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356

 
 
 
 


  # 1813274 5-Jul-2017 15:39
Thanks @Linuxluver I'm exactly your target audience, actively looking at going full-EV and a passionate FB avoider too! 🙄

Perhaps a key initial post with the basic key acronyms (chadmo etc) and a link to the layout of ALL the chargers by region would be a good starting post if not too time consuming?

(or a link to a map/app/FB page for those who want more info?)



  # 1813288 5-Jul-2017 15:47
PhantomNVD: Thanks @Linuxluver I'm exactly your target audience, actively looking at going full-EV and a passionate FB avoider too! 🙄

Perhaps a key initial post with the basic key acronyms (chadmo etc) and a link to the layout of ALL the chargers by region would be a good starting post if not too time consuming?

(or a link to a map/app/FB page for those who want more info?)

 

Thanks. 

I have added links to charger info pages (Plugshare and Charge.Net). 

I can add a link to the EV guide written by Sigurd Magnusson in Wellington. It's the A to Z of EVs and charging details (like CHAdeMo) in NZ. 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356

  # 1819271 11-Jul-2017 00:26
One person supports this post
There appears to be an EV charger under construction at the Constellation dr Mc Donald's on the North Shore, Auckland. Was just a concrete foundation and lots of conduits when I was last there.

 

 

 

And also https://openevse.com/ which is designed by the same group that does the open energy monitor. It would be very easy to hack, if you want to do add things like vary charge rate to match solar panel output, or control charging based on the current wholesale power price, Control charging with external timers or switches, Monitor current at your switchboard and vary charge rate in response to other loads in your house ect.

 

And would probably be cheaper to buy if you just happen to need another EVSE.







  # 1822986 15-Jul-2017 17:47
Aredwood:

 

There appears to be an EV charger under construction at the Constellation dr Mc Donald's on the North Shore, Auckland. Was just a concrete foundation and lots of conduits when I was last there.

 

 

 

And also https://openevse.com/ which is designed by the same group that does the open energy monitor. It would be very easy to hack, if you want to do add things like vary charge rate to match solar panel output, or control charging based on the current wholesale power price, Control charging with external timers or switches, Monitor current at your switchboard and vary charge rate in response to other loads in your house ect.

 

And would probably be cheaper to buy if you just happen to need another EVSE.

 

 

Yes! Vector will be opening two new fast chargers there (Mcdonalds on Constellation Dr on the North Shore in Auckland) sometime in the next week. Almost ready. They will be free to use until Vector start charging.....and no idea when that will be. 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356



  # 1822995 15-Jul-2017 18:10
Three new fast chargers online since my last post 10 days ago. 

TeKuiti - at the New World in Raro St. 


Rangitaiki - on the Napier - Taupo Road about 37km east of Taupo.  


McVicar Rd - Between Te Haroto and the Mohaka Bridge on the Napier - Taupo Road.


 

 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356

 
 
 
 


  # 1824046 17-Jul-2017 20:34
Not sure if this is the place to ask, but since it’s EV charging related, and Linuxlover already mentioned Plugshare, how exactly does this work if my charger is inside an adjoining garage? I invite strangers in to spend a half hour (plus) sitting in their car in my garage?

Also, any tips on pricing and recommended installers for my garage upgraded power needs? Thinking to go 16A ‘commando’ as I have brand new wiring but since I also have a 3 phase supply to my garage (or outside wall for plugshare?) how much does 32A cost?

Finally, how does plugshare help me to offset the “mass” of desperate charger-wanters I might get as I’m in Tuakau (8kms off the freeway from Pokeno) and would immediately be an A+ supplier @32A ☺️)

  # 1824057 17-Jul-2017 20:51
@PhantomNVD, 32A is often just single phase - gives you 7kW or so.

 

If you've got 3 phase, you could pull either 16 or 32A per phase (22kW) if you get a type 2 EVSE fitted.

 

Really depends on what car(s) you want to charge. The Leaf only has a single phase charger (either 3.6 or 6kW, so 16 or 32A), but some other cars that have a type 2 connector will use all 3 phases.

  # 1824101 17-Jul-2017 22:57
Finally, how does plugshare help me to offset the “mass” of desperate charger-wanters I might get as I’m in Tuakau (8kms off the freeway from Pokeno) and would immediately be an A+ supplier @32A ☺️)



Given that there are 50kW DC fast chargers at both Takanini and Te Kauwhata (only 51.4km apart) on state highway one (and DC fast chargers planned at both Pukekohe & Bombay this year), I don't think you will have too frequent visitors. While 32A single phase (Approx 7kW) is good, it is too slow to wait around for unless you are going to be there anyway, or it is a last resort. (many leaf's can charge at 3.3kW on AC power anyway).

I think you can call for a contribution to your bank account / bitcoin wallet on plugshare if you want. Avoid coin boxes due to security risk.

 

Also, any tips on pricing and recommended installers for my garage upgraded power needs? Thinking to go 16A ‘commando’ as I have brand new wiring but since I also have a 3 phase supply to my garage (or outside wall for plugshare?) how much does 32A cost?

 

Extra wiring cost to go from 16A to 32A is pretty trivial. Issue is the portable charge cords (EVSE) that come with electric vehicles are typically 8A with standard wall plug, or 14-16A with caravan plug.

If you want to go 32A, you will need to purchase another EVSE Box. Generally a good idea as then you can leave your portable one in the car, but they do cost around $1000 in parts, which you could avoid by using your portable one. 

For ultimate future proofing you could install a 32A 3 phase EVSE (cost difference from 32A single phase probably isn't too much), but if that seems like overkill, On the balance, I would say 32A single phase is more useful than 16A three phase.



  # 1824306 18-Jul-2017 12:06
PhantomNVD: Not sure if this is the place to ask, but since it’s EV charging related, and Linuxlover already mentioned Plugshare, how exactly does this work if my charger is inside an adjoining garage? I invite strangers in to spend a half hour (plus) sitting in their car in my garage?

Also, any tips on pricing and recommended installers for my garage upgraded power needs? Thinking to go 16A ‘commando’ as I have brand new wiring but since I also have a 3 phase supply to my garage (or outside wall for plugshare?) how much does 32A cost?

Finally, how does plugshare help me to offset the “mass” of desperate charger-wanters I might get as I’m in Tuakau (8kms off the freeway from Pokeno) and would immediately be an A+ supplier @32A ☺️)

 

Interesting. :-) 

 

Overview: Most residential chargers on Plugshare ask people to call first to arrange access. They may also ask for a koha to help cover costs. If you're actually charging for the service and it isn't voluntary then you're likely going to need a resource consent and comply with any regulatory requirements around public charging for profit. That may be no big deal, but it would be an additional layer of thought required. 

So what to do? 

I have a single-phase, 32amp charger with a Type 2 socket. It's easily accessible next to the driveway on the outside all of my house, next to the power box. This kept the sparkie costs down as the "separate circuit" is well less than 30cm.  I can charge my UK-sourced LEAF (6.6kw internal AC charger) in about 3 hours from about 15% to 90%. I did it yesterday. It's on Plugshare as a residential charger. I ask people to txt or email me if they want to use it. Just so I know.  I also have a link there on Plugshare allowing people to donate via PayPal if they want to. 

It's been used a couple of times by people going to Gisborne and back. It's actually the fastest EV charger east of Whakatane and north of Napier (on the coast). :-)  

For your location, there are fast chargers in Pukekohe, Te Kawhata and Takanini. 

The other consideration for your own use is what sort of car you'll have. If it's a Japanese LEAF then there is not really much point - now - in anything more than 16amp Blue Commando. But if you're going to get a Tesla Model 3 or a Renault Zoe (41kWh) then you'd be wanting 3-phase 22kw if you can get it. A 22kw charger can add about 21kWh per hour to a car battery......so could charge a Tesla 100D from empty in 4-5 hours. A half charge in 2 hours would still be over 200km range. Or the Renault 40 (250km-300km range) fully in under 2 hours. But utterly useless for a LEAF. 

One thing to keep in mind is almost all the fast chargers are DC 50kw of the CHAdeMO or CCS Combo 2 flavours. Cars like the Renault Zoe can't use those at all. There will be more Zoe's about as they have great range and a big battery......but need faster AC charging options to be useful. That's a niche you could look at. Mark Nixon in Christchurch is looking at making a map of locations that can charge cars like the Zoe. There are islands of support - like around Nelson / Takaka on the South Island and from Raglan across to Napier (WEL, Unison, Horizons have ABB  fast chargers that support either 43kw AC or 22kw AC - type 2 - "fast charging"). 

 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356



  # 1824359 18-Jul-2017 13:20
A new (ABB-sourced) fast charger in Ashburton as of a couple of days ago. It belongs to EA Networks, the lines company in the area. This one supports 50kw DC CHAdeMO and CCS Combo2. It will also support 22kw AC charging soon when this unit is replaced by a new one and this unit moved to Methven. 

This charger gives travellers between Christchurch and Timaru another option. They are increasingly spoiled for choice. :-) 

Despite the caption in the Plugshare entry, the official opening was 2 days ago. 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356



  # 1826897 22-Jul-2017 09:58
Vector have announced their new fast charger is now operational at the BP at the south end of Warkworth (just next to the Mcdonalds as you enter town from the south).  

It supports CHAdeMo and CCS Combo 2 at up to 50kw DC. (So a car with a big enough battery could add almost 50kWh of charge in one hour - actual charge rates tend to be about 42-45kw). 

It's available 24 / 7 and usage is free until they decide to charge for use. 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356



  # 1831878 26-Jul-2017 21:38
Looks like the new Counties Power fast charger is up and running in King St in Pukekohe. On Plugshare it still says "Coming soon" in the description, but the app also shows it can be activated via the app if you have logged into your Plughshare account  with the same email and phone number as your Charge,Net account.

The charge.net.nz web site remote activation page also shows the charger as available.  (below)

It's a Veefil fast charger (50kw DC) with CHAdeMO and CCS Type 2 tethered connectors. 

It is currently free of charge, thanks to Counties Power. Charge.net are providing the activation platform. As with the other charge.net chargers you can activate it with an RFID tag, via txt to 226, via the web site, or by calling the 0800 number (if all else fails).  

 




If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff. 

 

My Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/steve52356

  # 1832285 27-Jul-2017 14:40
Linuxluver:

Looks like the new Counties Power fast charger is up and running in King St in Pukekohe. On Plugshare it still says "Coming soon" in the description, but the app also shows it can be activated via the app if you have logged into your Plughshare account  with the same email and phone number as your Charge,Net account.

The charge.net.nz web site remote activation page also shows the charger as available.  (below)

It's a Veefil fast charger (50kw DC) with CHAdeMO and CCS Type 2 tethered connectors. 

It is currently free of charge, thanks to Counties Power. Charge.net are providing the activation platform. As with the other charge.net chargers you can activate it with an RFID tag, via txt to 226, via the web site, or by calling the 0800 number (if all else fails).  

 






Awesome! (That plugshare pic is actually mine as I went to scope it out earlier this week in light of our imminent purchase ☺️

We drove home our silver 2011 Leaf yesterday, so this is exactly in time as we have the sparky booked for Friday to install the commando/15A plug in our garage (the only EVSA it came with)

Do ChargeNet NZ have an app? I got the IOS app but it’s all in Dutch/German (€) and didn’t accept my webcreated login.

