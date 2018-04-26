https://insideevs.com/hyundai-kona-electric-everything-we-know/

The above article shows that the driving range of electric vehicles is fast becoming more acceptable to car buyers, with the 64 kWh model offering a healthy range of up to 470 km.

Later this year, Hyundai is planning to release the Kona Electric, which is a subcompact SUV with a length of 4180mm, width 1800mm, and height 1570mm.

"Small SUVs sell like hot cakes and Kona Electric offers the choice of a 39.2 kWh or a 64 kWh battery. Choice is always welcome.

Short-range Battery / Motor spec:

39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)

99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Long-range Battery / Motor spec:

64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)

150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Hyundai anticipates an EPA-estimated driving range of 250 miles, which is greater than that of the 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV as well as the 151-mile rated range for the new 40.0-kWh Nissan Leaf. It’s also more than the 220 miles expected for the upcoming standard-range version of the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Hyundai expects a 117-MPGe EPA combined stamp, better than the Leaf’s 112 MPGe and nearly as good as the Bolt EV’s 119 MPGe.