Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Hyundai Kona Electric - 64 kWh with range up to 470km coming later this year
frednz

#233665 26-Apr-2018 20:25
https://insideevs.com/hyundai-kona-electric-everything-we-know/

 

The above article shows that the driving range of electric vehicles is fast becoming more acceptable to car buyers, with the 64 kWh model offering a healthy range of up to 470 km.

 

Later this year, Hyundai is planning to release the Kona Electric, which is a subcompact SUV with a length of 4180mm, width 1800mm, and height 1570mm.

 

I would be interested to hear your comments on the above article. Here's an extract:

 

"Small SUVs sell like hot cakes and Kona Electric offers the choice of a 39.2 kWh or a 64 kWh battery. Choice is always welcome.

 

Short-range Battery / Motor spec:

 

  • 39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)
  • 99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
  • 0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds
  • 104 mph (167 km/h) top speed
  • 7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Long-range Battery / Motor spec:

 

  • 64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)
  • 150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
  • 0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds
  • 104 mph (167 km/h) top speed
  • 7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

 

 

https://www.caranddriver.com/hyundai/kona-electric

 

The above article says this about the 64 kWh model:

 

Hyundai anticipates an EPA-estimated driving range of 250 miles, which is greater than that of the 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV as well as the 151-mile rated range for the new 40.0-kWh Nissan Leaf. It’s also more than the 220 miles expected for the upcoming standard-range version of the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Hyundai expects a 117-MPGe EPA combined stamp, better than the Leaf’s 112 MPGe and nearly as good as the Bolt EV’s 119 MPGe.

 

 

afe66
  #2003139 26-Apr-2018 21:05
Ive seen the petrol version and while the ev ranges look great, the boot looked a little small for my uses. ie smaller than the leaf.

 

Will be interesting to see the price difference between between the different batteries.

 

Realistically the longest distance i'll drive is Dunedin to Wanaka ?300km and would be ok with a single charge on route so the 40kwh version would be enough.

 

More would be nice but not sure worth the extra cash though..

 

Jag f pace looked nice and I might see if there are any demo versions of the iPace when i head to the uk in November.

 

(also going to see if I can hire a Tesla for a day)

frednz

  #2003145 26-Apr-2018 21:51
@afe66: Thanks for your reply. I guess because the Kona Electric is only 4180mm long compared with 4480mm for the 2018 Nissan Leaf, the boot size may suffer a little as a result. Because I would prefer a smaller car than the Leaf, this is one reason why the Kona Electric appeals to me.

 

And the 2018 Nissan Leaf only has an EPA range of 245 km compared with 403km for the Kona Electric, so Nissan will have to get their 64 kWh Leaf on the market by the end of this year to match this.

 

I agree it will be interesting to see the price difference between the 39 kWh and 64 kWh models of the Kona Electric, but I don't think I'll buy an EV that has a range of less than 400km as batteries degrade from year to year and this has to be taken into account.

Dinga96
  #2003755 27-Apr-2018 20:56
The car looks good on the outside, although it must be one of the smallest SUVs at just over 4 metres, its shorter than an e Golf .
The interior looks good until you see the info tainment screen.It looks as though they decided they needed one at the last minute and bolted it on top of the centre console .Just one mans opinon .
The price may be to high for most people on average incomes to consider spending twenty to thirty thousand extra dollars on theKona electric.While I am only guessing it will be expensive.So far every new EV model launched in NZ has been sixty thousand or more.It seems at least to me anyway, the car manufacturers are pricing these vehicles so as they do not compete with their main volume sales.



alasta
  #2004079 28-Apr-2018 13:51
I don't think EVs have matured quite enough for my next car to be one, so I would like for my next car to be a hybrid and then I could move to an EV about five years later.

 

Unfortunately the market doesn't seem to be offering a lot of choice as far as hybrids go. The only one I know of with decent performance (i.e. 120kw+) is the newly updated Camry hybrid. I would really like to see Nissan bring their ePower technology to some of the products that they're offering in NZ.

Dinga96
  #2004187 28-Apr-2018 17:16
alasta:

 

I don't think EVs have matured quite enough for my next car to be one, so I would like for my next car to be a hybrid and then I could move to an EV about five years later.

 

Unfortunately the market doesn't seem to be offering a lot of choice as far as hybrids go. The only one I know of with decent performance (i.e. 120kw+) is the newly updated Camry hybrid. I would really like to see Nissan bring their ePower technology to some of the products that they're offering in NZ.

 

 

There are a few models out there.The Lexus has hybrid across the range.The Range Rover has a new PHev.Audi A3 Etron Phev. 

GV27
  #2004192 28-Apr-2018 17:31
The bigger Kona looks promising. EVs will get more cut through as the chargers get better and the designs state resembling normal cars. 

alasta
  #2004204 28-Apr-2018 18:12
Dinga96:

 

alasta:

 

I don't think EVs have matured quite enough for my next car to be one, so I would like for my next car to be a hybrid and then I could move to an EV about five years later.

 

Unfortunately the market doesn't seem to be offering a lot of choice as far as hybrids go. The only one I know of with decent performance (i.e. 120kw+) is the newly updated Camry hybrid. I would really like to see Nissan bring their ePower technology to some of the products that they're offering in NZ.

 

 

There are a few models out there.The Lexus has hybrid across the range.The Range Rover has a new PHev.Audi A3 Etron Phev. 

 

 

Out of my price range sadly!



paulchinnz
  #2004213 28-Apr-2018 18:37
As a new car, will be one for the EV enthusiast ... perhaps the best thing it has to offer is that it might drive the price of other EVs down.

Dinga96
  #2005261 30-Apr-2018 15:30
Just wandered into the Hyundai dealership and the salesman said the Kona may be here in November.Apparently Aussie is not getting them.Not sure what that has to do with NZ.The chap said they don't want any Evs over there until the range is improved.Sounds believable.You would think if they do sell them here the bigger motor would be the more popular model.

Wheelbarrow01
  #2005632 1-May-2018 08:56
Dinga96:

 

The interior looks good until you see the info tainment screen.It looks as though they decided they needed one at the last minute and bolted it on top of the centre console .Just one mans opinon .

 

 

That's the way a lot of the Euro manufacturers are going these days - they all look like that: Renault, BMWs with iDrive, Mercedes, Ford EcoSport, and Mazda has started copying the Euros as well now with their Mazda Connect system. I am sure there are others as well.

 

The design certainly has plenty of detractors - there are plenty of internet articles questioning what these manufacturers think they are doing.

alasta
  #2005657 1-May-2018 09:32
Wheelbarrow01:

 

That's the way a lot of the Euro manufacturers are going these days - they all look like that: Renault, BMWs with iDrive, Mercedes, Ford EcoSport, and Mazda has started copying the Euros as well now with their Mazda Connect system. I am sure there are others as well.

 

The design certainly has plenty of detractors - there are plenty of internet articles questioning what these manufacturers think they are doing.

 

 

When I test drove the Mazda3 I didn't really like the positioning of the centre display, however having now owned the vehicle for 2.5 years it doesn't bother me. It's good to have it at eye level and the design no longer strikes me as weird.

Handsomedan
  #2005677 1-May-2018 09:50
As had been said earlier - EV's are great, but the up-front cost is prohibitive for many - especially when for a lot less up-front you can get a 1.4l turbo variant of the Holden Trax, which has a great boot and decent fuel economy at a similar size.

 

I understand economies of scale and also running costs, but these things need to be "cheap" to get into or they simply won't sell in sufficient numbers to make a difference...

 

 




Dinga96
  #2005678 1-May-2018 09:52
Wheelbarrow01:

 

Dinga96:

 

The interior looks good until you see the info tainment screen.It looks as though they decided they needed one at the last minute and bolted it on top of the centre console .Just one mans opinon .

 

 

That's the way a lot of the Euro manufacturers are going these days - they all look like that: Renault, BMWs with iDrive, Mercedes, Ford EcoSport, and Mazda has started copying the Euros as well now with their Mazda Connect system. I am sure there are others as well.

 

The design certainly has plenty of detractors - there are plenty of internet articles questioning what these manufacturers think they are doing.

 

 

Hi Wheelbarrow,

 

I think the info_tainment centre looks a bit like and old school radio, with those two knobs.I am now not so bothered about it.Looked at the petrol Kona yesterday.Think I could live with it.I only wish they could have put in a gear shifter, over the fly by wire button setup.The E golf has a nice gear lever and I really prefer it.

 

Also notedHyundai have a notice on their site that the Kona E will be arriving in July 2018.Yet the chap at the Tga dealership told me maybe November!

 

When it finally does arrive I will be in line for a TD I reckon.

Dinga96
  #2005829 1-May-2018 11:32
Handsomedan:

 

As had been said earlier - EV's are great, but the up-front cost is prohibitive for many - especially when for a lot less up-front you can get a 1.4l turbo variant of the Holden Trax, which has a great boot and decent fuel economy at a similar size.

 

I understand economies of scale and also running costs, but these things need to be "cheap" to get into or they simply won't sell in sufficient numbers to make a difference...

 

 

 

 

I hear what your saying Handsome D.I still think the government could offer some more incentives,most other European countries do.The USA the UK  and Norway are just some I can recall.The politicians surely must be thinking of going down that route .They already banned any future permits for oil exploration which tell me they are serious about the effects of climate change.

 

You have to also understand new tech does not come cheap.The next factor to consider , ecconomies of scale.More volume equals cost reductions for manufacturers.

 

So obviously we need incentives to go out and buy the new Kona E or what ev asmile.I expect fuel is going to be a big one.The cost will keep rising.You could be spending 50000+ dollars in 10 years of ownership of a petrol car based on filling your tank once per week.Thats a big saving, pretty much the entire cost of a new ev.At the same time you are also doing your bit to reduce the effects of CC.There is also all the time you waste visiting petrol stations to consider,wheras you can top up at home with an ev.No more oil changes and less servicing costs.You add all these things up and I wouldconsider it an overall cost saving in the long term.

 

Still the initial outlay is to much to bear for some and I can relate to that.

 

Sorry to the author of this thread for going off topic a bit.

wellygary
  #2005839 1-May-2018 11:41
Dinga96:

 

I still think the government could offer some more incentives,most other European countries do.The USA the UK  and Norway are just some I can recall.The politicians surely must be thinking of going down that route .

 

The problem with EV incentives is that they are hideously regressive, i.e. the main users are the wealthy,

 

Is it fair to tax low income people to pay for wealthier people to buy an EV  such as a Tesla...

 

 

