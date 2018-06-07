Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)The Wilson Parking monopoly and Wellington parking prices
#237545 7-Jun-2018 08:06
Parking prices in central Wellington are going up, and up, and up. I feel like having a moan about it.

 

Current Prices

 

The price of a days casual parking is between $17 and $25, plus a 50c transaction fee if you pay electronically (i.e. almost everyone). On the waterfront where the daily fee is $24 to $25 the monthly parking cost is $550 inc GST. I don't know the price of monthly parking at the Boulcott area building where the daily fee is $17, but it was $260 early 2017 and $300 late 2017 - the increase was due to "an increase in insurance premiums due to earthquakes". I guess it's gone up again since then - does anyone know? Wilson say the lower priced buildings in that area aren't taking permanent parking customers as they're full.

 

Another way to look at those parking fees: to park your car for a month you're paying around the same as your rent or mortgage for a week. You are renting space, and paying for it is fair, but I suspect even counting the common areas of the parking building you pay significantly more per square meter than you do for an apartment in a similar area. Supply and demand is key as well - if you have people willing to pay $550 a month for parking why wouldn't you charge them that? However it's also somewhat of a public service, and is essential for people with jobs where they have to move or people with disabilities, so that should be considered.

 

 

 

Monopoly

 

Wilson Parking took over pretty much all the parking in the Wellington CBD in 2013. As far as I can tell there is no other significant sized parking provider within a 5 minute walk of the lower Willis St area. They have a monopoly.

 

 

 

Commerce Commission 201 Investigation

 

In 2015 the Commerce Commission issued a report on the potential cost increases due to lack of competition in major areas. They came to the conclusion that public transport and competitors in key areas would constrain price rises. Based on what I can see, that conclusion may not be accurate and should perhaps be reconsidered. I wonder if city councils should look into providing parking buildings, even if just to increase competition.

 

 

 

Here's some highlights from the Commerce Commission 2015 report.

 

Our investigation
7. On 1 July 2013 Wilson Parking acquired 63 car park leases and management agreements in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch from Tournament.

 

8. Given that Wilson Parking and Tournament were New Zealand’s first and second largest car parking providers, we had concerns that the Acquisition may have substantially lessened competition in breach of section 47 of the Commerce Act.

 

Areas we focussed on in our investigation

 

10. After an initial prioritisation exercise, we focused our investigation on car parking areas where the loss of Tournament removed a significant competitive constraint. These areas were Symonds Street and Parnell Rise in Auckland and Boulcott Street in Wellington.

 

Outcome of our investigation

 

11. In our view, the evidence does not support a conclusion that the Acquisition has resulted in a substantial lessening of competition in the areas where we had concerns.

 


12. The evidence before us indicated that existing competition and potential new entry would be unlikely to constrain Wilson Parking in the Symonds Street and Parnell Rise areas. However, the customer survey we commissioned indicated that public transport may be a sufficient constraint on Wilson Parking’s ability to raise prices in these areas. Although this outcome is inconsistent with international literature and
views expressed by other market participants, it may be explicable on the basis that both areas have good public transport and are close to tertiary education institutions.

 

13. Based on the survey results and our analysis of existing competition in Boulcott Street, we concluded that other competitors will continue to constrain Wilson Parking in the Boulcott Street area.

surfisup1000
  #2031191 7-Jun-2018 08:23
I lived in Helsinki a number of years ago, parking prices in the building next to my CBD apartment was $90 per day. So, we get it better than some places .

 

 

Rikkitic
  #2031195 7-Jun-2018 08:39
I can't speak for Helsinki but Wilson has done this in cities throughout the world. It is their way of doing business, not specific to New Zealand. I think they are a parasite on the throat of every locality they invade.

 

 




hio77
  #2031197 7-Jun-2018 08:43
rejoice! your nearing auckland CBD prices ;)




DarthKermit
  #2031198 7-Jun-2018 08:44
The 'good' folks at Wilson Parking manage the paid parking at Palmy Hospital. I feel sorry for any residents within about 500 metres of the hospital as lots of people park in residential streets to avoid paying.

jamesrt
  #2031203 7-Jun-2018 08:53
DarthKermit:

 

The 'good' folks at Wilson Parking manage the paid parking at Palmy Hospital. I feel sorry for any residents within about 500 metres of the hospital as lots of people park in residential streets to avoid paying.

 

 

Which is why the nearby residential streets are a mixture of "residents only" permits and 60 to 120 minute limited zones.  And from what I'm told by my family, very heavily policed and ticketed.

 

 

scuwp
  #2031206 7-Jun-2018 08:55
Feel free to use public transport, bike, or walk.  Perhaps share an Uber or carpool?  

 

Society attitudes to owning and driving single occupant cars has to change. It simply won't be feasible in the medium term, short term for some the way petrol prices are going. 

 

   




tdgeek
  #2031215 7-Jun-2018 09:05
scuwp:

 

Feel free to use public transport, bike, or walk.  Perhaps share an Uber or carpool?  

 

Society attitudes to owning and driving single occupant cars has to change. It simply won't be feasible in the medium term, short term for some the way petrol prices are going. 

 

   

 

 

I agree. problem is, more parking demand, Wilsons will probably raise the price by another half pint of blood

 
 
 
 


Wiggum
  #2031217 7-Jun-2018 09:06
timmmay:

 

Monopoly

 

Wilson Parking took over pretty much all the parking in the Wellington CBD in 2013. As far as I can tell there is no other significant sized parking provider within a 5 minute walk of the lower Willis St area. They have a monopoly.

 

 

Have you tried the Clifton Terrace Car park? $15 early bird parking, Not Wilson and is operated by the Council. Thats a 5minute walk to Willis St.

 

We really need some new high rise parking spaces going up, To do that we will need the council and mayor to get behind it.

 

Unfortunately our Labour  Mayor Justin Lester is not into these kinds of projects and is rather pushing for light rail. I would not be surprised if he was actually pushing for even higher parking prices in an effort to discourage cars coming into our city.

 

Parking buildings that were demolished after the last earthquake have never been replaced and I don't see any plans on doing so either. (This has also contributed to the high prices).

timmmay

  #2031232 7-Jun-2018 09:19
Wiggum:

 

Have you tried the Clifton Terrace Car park? $15 early bird parking, Not Wilson and is operated by the Council. Thats a 5minute walk to Willis St.

 

We really need some new high rise parking spaces going up, To do that we will need the council and mayor to get behind it.

 

Unfortunately our Labour  Mayor Justin Lester is not into these kinds of projects and is rather pushing for light rail. I would not be surprised if he was actually pushing for even higher parking prices in an effort to discourage cars coming into our city.

 

Parking buildings that were demolished after the last earthquake have never been replaced and I don't see any plans on doing so either. (This has also contributed to the high prices).

 

 

Good idea. It's an 11 minute walk to Willis St according to Google Maps. That's a pain in winter, and I have an injury that makes walking somewhat difficult until I recover.

MikeAqua
  #2031234 7-Jun-2018 09:20
For comparison purposes a car park in our apartment building rents for about $70 per week.  That's covered, ground level, very secure and located near Dixon St.  Only available to building residents though. 




MikeB4
  #2031238 7-Jun-2018 09:23
After doing some research a few months back I am pleased my wife has her car park provided on the Terrace.

wellygary
  #2031239 7-Jun-2018 09:23
timmmay:

 

Wiggum:

 

Have you tried the Clifton Terrace Car park? $15 early bird parking, Not Wilson and is operated by the Council. Thats a 5minute walk to Willis St.

 

We really need some new high rise parking spaces going up, To do that we will need the council and mayor to get behind it.

 

Unfortunately our Labour  Mayor Justin Lester is not into these kinds of projects and is rather pushing for light rail. I would not be surprised if he was actually pushing for even higher parking prices in an effort to discourage cars coming into our city.

 

Parking buildings that were demolished after the last earthquake have never been replaced and I don't see any plans on doing so either. (This has also contributed to the high prices).

 

 

Good idea. It's an 11 minute walk to Willis St according to Google Maps. That's a pain in winter, and I have an injury that makes walking somewhat difficult until I recover.

 

 

The walk is pretty much all undercover and flat or downhill thou. (through the subway at the northern end to woodward street and then along Lambton quay), or if you want to you can catch the cable car from the southern end of the carpark,

Wiggum
  #2031245 7-Jun-2018 09:24
scuwp:

 

Feel free to use public transport, bike, or walk.  Perhaps share an Uber or carpool?  

 

Society attitudes to owning and driving single occupant cars has to change. It simply won't be feasible in the medium term, short term for some the way petrol prices are going. 

 

   

 

 

This works for people close by but I get really irritated when terms like "light raill", "walking", "cycling" are thrown around. 

 

Its not a solution to those that live further out. I live 50km out of the city and this is my commute If I have to rely on public transport:

 

Walk to Bus station -> Wait for Bus --> Bus to train station --> Wait for train -> Train to Wellington -> Wait for Bus (or walk) -> Bus to destination in Wellington if not close enough to walk from Wellington Station.

 

Then do the whole thing all over again in reverse for the home commute.

 

Now add picking up and dropping off kids (at certain times) into that commute. Its impossible. Do I need to mention the reliability of the trains on the Kapiti Line? Good most of the time, at least once a week there is some sort of bad delay which causes you to miss a bus.

 

From Kapiti that whole public transport commute is at least 1.5 hours one way (if services run on time). Door to door, commute time is 45-50 minutes by car if I leave before 7:00am. Petrol even at nearly $2.20per  l is far cheaper than a monthly train pass from kapiti/+ bus fares.

 

Somebody please tell me I need to sell up and move closer to the city - I'm just waiting for the comment, who is going to say it? :-)

 

/end of my rant.

 

 

frednz
  #2031254 7-Jun-2018 09:36
Wiggum:

 

scuwp:

 

Feel free to use public transport, bike, or walk.  Perhaps share an Uber or carpool?  

 

Society attitudes to owning and driving single occupant cars has to change. It simply won't be feasible in the medium term, short term for some the way petrol prices are going. 

 

   

 

 

This works for people close by but I get really irritated when terms like "light raill", "walking", "cycling" are thrown around. 

 

Its not a solution to those that live further out. I live 50km out of the city and this is my commute If I have to rely on public transport:

 

Walk to Bus station -> Wait for Bus --> Bus to train station --> Wait for train -> Train to Wellington -> Wait for Bus (or walk) -> Bus to destination in Wellington if not close enough to walk from Wellington Station.

 

Then do the whole thing all over again in reverse for the home commute.

 

Now add picking up and dropping off kids (at certain times) into that commute. Its impossible. Do I need to mention the reliability of the trains on the Kapiti Line? Good most of the time, at least once a week there is some sort of bad delay which causes you to miss a bus.

 

From Kapiti that whole public transport commute is at least 1.5 hours one way (if services run on time). Door to door, commute time is 45-50 minutes by car if I leave before 7:00am. Petrol even at nearly $2.20per  l is far cheaper than a monthly train pass from kapiti/+ bus fares.

 

Somebody please tell me I need to sell up and move closer to the city - I'm just waiting for the comment, who is going to say it? :-)

 

/end of my rant.

 

 

 

 

You need to sell up and move closer to the city. Or, better still, get a job closer to where you live.

Wiggum
  #2031258 7-Jun-2018 09:43
frednz:

 

You need to sell up and move closer to the city. Or, better still, get a job closer to where you live.

 

 

LOL. Thanks mate.

 

Lifestyle in Kapiti is just too good and I could never live in Wellington again, can't have it good both ways I suppose. Bring on 2020 and Transmission Gully.

