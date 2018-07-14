Polished solution for Mazda Connect Japanese to English Conversion.
Applicable to 2014 - 2018 Axela, Atenza and CX-5
Includes:
- change of navigation protocol from Japanese to New Zealand Standard - i.e. will accept official New Zealand Maps (available at Mazda);
- will display correctly FM frequencies (e.g. ~26 FM Stations at my place in Auckland)
Have very limited number of full packages: Entertainment Unit + FM NZ Radio.
For those not listening to the FM Radio or decided to go with FM Band Expander - solution to include conversion of the Entertainment Unit only.