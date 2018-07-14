Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mazda Connect 2014 - 2018 Japanese to English with correct GPS and FM
#239368 14-Jul-2018 09:52
Polished solution for Mazda Connect Japanese to English Conversion. 

 

Applicable to 2014 - 2018 Axela, Atenza and CX-5

 

Includes:

 

- change of navigation protocol from Japanese to New Zealand Standard - i.e. will accept official New Zealand Maps (available at Mazda);

 

- will display correctly FM frequencies (e.g. ~26 FM Stations at my place in Auckland)

 

Have very limited number of full packages: Entertainment Unit + FM NZ Radio.

 

For those not listening to the FM Radio or decided to go with FM Band Expander - solution to include conversion of the Entertainment Unit only.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

  #2056087 14-Jul-2018 09:56
No alcohol were consumed during that conversion innocent:

 




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

  #2647644 4-Feb-2021 20:42
Hey Ruki. 

 


How did you go about making this change? We've got ourselves a vehicle and we wanted to make similar conversions. 

 

Is this a DIY thing or was there a shop you went to?

 

 Thanks

  #2648022 5-Feb-2021 09:05
Vdog5:

 

Hey Ruki. 

 


How did you go about making this change? We've got ourselves a vehicle and we wanted to make similar conversions. 

 

Is this a DIY thing or was there a shop you went to?

 

 Thanks

 

 

He is the shop (he does dash conversions and electric car 'stuff' professionally)

 

Click on the link in his signature and his website has his contact details under 'about'.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



  #2648220 5-Feb-2021 14:23
Awesome, thank you. 

