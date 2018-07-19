Looking at their website I'd give them a pass. It looks like their business model is to offer (considerably?) overpriced rental cars and then try and screw the other party or their insurance.

Thing is, the "law" they are relying on is Australian, not New Zealand.

Important information Insurers don’t necessarily like what we do, but we uphold the rights of not at-fault drivers to ensure uninterrupted motoring when they are deprived of the use of their car due to someone else’s negligence. Right2Drive Pty Ltd, is authorised to conduct Third Party Debt Collection in accordance with the Commercial Agents & Private Inquiry Agents Act 2004 and Regulation. Right2Drive Pty Ltd CAPI Licence No: 410889623

Based on my understanding of how New Zealand law works, how the insurance companies work (recent experince claiming against my insurance for damage caused by the load carried by a truck) and my previous experience in claiming a rental car as an uninsured 3rd party (I was a lot younger and a crappy car and 3rd party only insurance then) I think they will be hard pressed to pull it off here. I view them a lot like the Australian debt buyers, who have been in the news lately. The debt buyers base their business on intimidation but are impotent against someone who calls their bluff and tells them to get stuffed.

Basically, when you claim on your insurance, you are implicitly appointing them as your agent to sort the matter out. They will sort it out with the other party's insurance company and that's it. Basically, you get what your policy covers.

All the work which is done to fix your car is coded on an item by item basis and the panel beater gets the fixed contract rate. I doubt there is a code for 3rd party rental car agencies (ie: any who your insurance has no agreement with) and in any case, insurance companies are not stupid. They know what the going rate for every single item is. If they wrote your car off they will pay the agreed price or the book value, depending on your policy.

If the other party is uninsured, then potentially you could claim through the Disputes Tribunal, but I can't see that going well if the other party puts up a defence the rental costs are unreasonable. Basically, you could rent a car for $50 a day and here they are charging 3x that amount and more.

Furthermore, doing this side deal may be a breach of your insurance. The following is taken from AA, though I would expect IAG to have a similar policy:

What you must do [.....] not, without our consent, incur any expense or negotiate, pay, settle, or make any agreement in relation to any claim.

This could also have a consequence:

If there is consequential loss There is no cover for loss of use of your vehicle or consequential losses of any kind. This includes any loss of income, loss of value, additional costs, expenses and liability incurred due to your vehicle not being able to be used.

So they can't claim their rental on your insurance and it could be argued the claim has been settled and at-fault party and their insurer liability discharged by the other insurance company (in paying your insurance company) I would not be surprised if their claim ends up in a black hole. But it remains to be seen if it gets tested.