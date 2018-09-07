mattwnz: Are they kidding, that is way to much IMO. Considering I believe you have to physically plug in the phone to use it. I wonder what the actual cost price is on the hardware needed.

Their price actually makes sense: around $375 for the hardware alone + labor to install + re-flashing with the new firmware required. And the car has to be present at their site for about an hour. FYI: extra hardware is only needed for Apple Carplay.

Japanese to English with Android Auto - can do without the car and without extra hardware purchase. Need the computer to be sent to my LAB.