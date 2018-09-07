Re: Mazda Infotainment System
Ordered parts for enabling Carplay. ETA - 2-3 weeks.
Tester in Auckland with iPhone and JDM Axela or CX-5 > 2014 with MZD Connect System would be needed.
Parts needed for Carplay had arrived.
Japanese Imported Mazda owners can now have:
- English;
- New Zealand Radio;
- Carplay
- Android Auto
- New Zealand Maps
Got a quote from Mazda dealer for it $495 +GST ouch!
Edit: This for a 2017 NZ new vehicle
Are they kidding, that is way to much IMO. Considering I believe you have to physically plug in the phone to use it. I wonder what the actual cost price is on the hardware needed.
mattwnz:
Are they kidding, that is way to much IMO. Considering I believe you have to physically plug in the phone to use it. I wonder what the actual cost price is on the hardware needed.
Their price actually makes sense: around $375 for the hardware alone + labor to install + re-flashing with the new firmware required. And the car has to be present at their site for about an hour. FYI: extra hardware is only needed for Apple Carplay.
Japanese to English with Android Auto - can do without the car and without extra hardware purchase. Need the computer to be sent to my LAB.
The labour cost maybe acceptable, but the hardware is pretty expensive, and guess they make a healthy margin off that. Especially as some of the built in features that came with my Mazda infotainment system, such as Pandora, no longer work, so IMO they could have given existing car owners a special deal, as goodwill like that could mean repeat customers. I was only looking at it for the apple carplay feature myself, but can live without it for that sort of price, and I don't really want to plug in the phone each time either. Think I will stick to bluetooth for music, which works okay, and the inbuilt nav, which isn't great, but it is passable .
Nearly $600 inc GST? Screw that!
I will just wait for my next car replacement which probably isn't much more than a year away. I wonder if Mazda are offering this for free to people who have bought cars recently? I gather that the newly refreshed CX9 will have it pre-installed, but the newly released 6 and CX8 don't appear to have it yet.
In America they are retrofitting it free of charge on Mazda 6's bought this year.
I've just bought the parts from my dealer but waiting on the 4 AN firmware to be available to do self install. Is that the 4 AN firmware you have showing or some other?
That is perhaps one of the cheapest part I have to buy for my numerous R&D in Japanese to Language Conversions. Post is about testing it for interested party without bearing costs.
I can't imagine myself ever wanting such a gadget. Each to their own.
sekh: It’s a replacement USB hub and upgraded cables that connect that to the CMU. Installation involves removing half the interior to replace them...
Thanks. It sounds like an awful lot of labour for such a minor upgrade.
I’m not sure I would want the dealer doing invasive work like this for something that’s not really essential.
Found this on YT look like a DIY method https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocOvY6Q7NNo
Regards,
Old3eyes
Right - just watched the video and I'm stoked that the jogwheel still controls everything - I hate reaching forward to change settings on the touch screen / switch between things whereas I find the jogwheel second nature.
Hopefully dialing through contacts and navigation favourites is simple? I use that a LOT in my job, so unless I get on-board with Siri (no guarantee there) I may sit on the sideline a little longer. Once Google Maps compatibility comes out I'll duck into a dealer and have a play.
Of course, as I'm hopefully updating my Mazda in about a year I guess I could wait a while and hope for any bugs to be ironed out.