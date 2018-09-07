Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mazda Infotainment System - Carplay - testers with iOS would be required


# 240440 7-Sep-2018 16:52
Re: Mazda Infotainment System

 

Ordered parts for enabling Carplay. ETA - 2-3 weeks.

 

Tester in Auckland with iPhone and JDM Axela or CX-5 > 2014 with MZD Connect System would be needed.




  # 2089977 13-Sep-2018 12:40
Parts needed for Carplay had arrived.

 

Japanese Imported Mazda owners can now have:

 

- English;

 

- New Zealand Radio;

 

- Carplay

 

- Android Auto

 

- New Zealand Maps

 




  # 2090019 13-Sep-2018 13:40
Got a quote from Mazda dealer for it $495 +GST ouch!

 

Edit: This for a 2017 NZ new vehicle

 
 
 
 


  # 2090070 13-Sep-2018 14:04
Are they kidding, that is way to much IMO. Considering I believe you have to physically plug in the phone to use it. I wonder what the actual cost price is on the hardware needed.



  # 2090099 13-Sep-2018 14:28
mattwnz:

 

Are they kidding, that is way to much IMO. Considering I believe you have to physically plug in the phone to use it. I wonder what the actual cost price is on the hardware needed.

 

 

Their price actually makes sense: around $375 for the hardware alone + labor to install + re-flashing with the new firmware required. And the car has to be present at their site for about an hour. FYI: extra hardware is only needed for Apple Carplay.

 

Japanese to English with Android Auto - can do without the car and without extra hardware purchase. Need the computer to be sent to my LAB.




  # 2090150 13-Sep-2018 15:28
RUKI:

 

mattwnz:

 

Are they kidding, that is way to much IMO. Considering I believe you have to physically plug in the phone to use it. I wonder what the actual cost price is on the hardware needed.

 

 

Their price actually makes sense: around $375 for the hardware alone + labor to install + re-flashing with the new firmware required. And the car has to be present at their site for about an hour. FYI: extra hardware is only needed for Apple Carplay.

 

Japanese to English with Android Auto - can do without the car and without extra hardware purchase. Need the computer to be sent to my LAB.

 

 

 

 

The labour cost maybe acceptable, but the hardware is pretty expensive, and guess they make a healthy margin off that. Especially as some of the built in features that came with my Mazda infotainment system, such as Pandora, no longer work, so IMO they could have given existing car owners a special deal, as goodwill like that could mean repeat customers. I was only looking at it for the apple carplay feature myself, but can live without it for that sort of price, and I don't really want to plug in the phone each time either. Think I will stick to bluetooth for music, which works okay, and the inbuilt nav, which isn't great, but it is passable . 

  # 2090264 13-Sep-2018 16:43
Nearly $600 inc GST? Screw that!

 

I will just wait for my next car replacement which probably isn't much more than a year away. I wonder if Mazda are offering this for free to people who have bought cars recently? I gather that the newly refreshed CX9 will have it pre-installed, but the newly released 6 and CX8 don't appear to have it yet.

  # 2090271 13-Sep-2018 17:00
alasta:

 

Nearly $600 inc GST? Screw that!

 

I will just wait for my next car replacement which probably isn't much more than a year away. I wonder if Mazda are offering this for free to people who have bought cars recently? I gather that the newly refreshed CX9 will have it pre-installed, but the newly released 6 and CX8 don't appear to have it yet.

 

 

 

 

In America they are retrofitting it free of charge on Mazda 6's bought this year.

 
 
 
 


  # 2090480 14-Sep-2018 09:53
I've just bought the parts from my dealer but waiting on the 4 AN firmware to be available to do self install. Is that the 4 AN firmware you have showing or some other?



  # 2090876 14-Sep-2018 19:40
mattwnz:

 

...The labour cost maybe acceptable, but the hardware is pretty expensive, .....

 

 

That is perhaps one of the cheapest part I have to buy for my numerous R&D in Japanese to Language Conversions. Post is about testing it for interested party without bearing costs. 




  # 2091318 16-Sep-2018 09:08
Out of interest, what exactly is the piece of hardware that they need to install? Do they replace the whole MZD system or is it just some sort of interface that they have to add?

  # 2091326 16-Sep-2018 10:04
It’s a replacement USB hub and upgraded cables that connect that to the CMU. Installation involves removing half the interior to replace them...

  # 2091394 16-Sep-2018 11:44
I can't imagine myself ever wanting such a gadget. Each to their own.

  # 2091404 16-Sep-2018 12:41
sekh: It’s a replacement USB hub and upgraded cables that connect that to the CMU. Installation involves removing half the interior to replace them...


Thanks. It sounds like an awful lot of labour for such a minor upgrade.

I’m not sure I would want the dealer doing invasive work like this for something that’s not really essential.

  # 2091411 16-Sep-2018 13:23
alasta:
sekh: It’s a replacement USB hub and upgraded cables that connect that to the CMU. Installation involves removing half the interior to replace them...


Thanks. It sounds like an awful lot of labour for such a minor upgrade.

I’m not sure I would want the dealer doing invasive work like this for something that’s not really essential.

 

Found this on YT look like  a DIY method  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocOvY6Q7NNo




  # 2091475 16-Sep-2018 15:40
Right - just watched the video and I'm stoked that the jogwheel still controls everything - I hate reaching forward to change settings on the touch screen / switch between things whereas I find the jogwheel second nature.

 

Hopefully dialing through contacts and navigation favourites is simple? I use that a LOT in my job, so unless I get on-board with Siri (no guarantee there) I may sit on the sideline a little longer. Once Google Maps compatibility comes out I'll duck into a dealer and have a play.

 

 

 

Of course, as I'm hopefully updating my Mazda in about a year I guess I could wait a while and hope for any bugs to be ironed out.

 

 

