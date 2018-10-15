Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
XiaoMi M365 Electric Scooter
sonyxperiageek

2853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#242186 15-Oct-2018 12:35
Has anybody got one of these electric scooters? https://www.cheapies.nz/node/17348

They look pretty cool.




Sony

 

--

 

--

Geektastic
16671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2108382 15-Oct-2018 17:59
I can't help but think adults look a bit foolish using scooters - they always look like they pinched their child's toy...!





freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2134686 26-Nov-2018 16:25
Review here now




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6253 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2134711 26-Nov-2018 16:45
Link doesn't seem to work.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2134715 26-Nov-2018 16:52
Fixed, thanks.




jonathan18
6019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2135092 27-Nov-2018 10:09
Thanks for the review, Mauricio.

 

Good to hear they're a better ride (and better built) than the Lime scooters, as I wasn't terribly impressed with my one ride on one of them - I'd imagine the solid tyres (critical, given their usage) was one of the main problems, so the air tyres of the Mi should provide for a much less jarring ride.

 

I've bought a few accessories for mine, some of which I've posted links to on the Mi Store thread (noting that the Mi Store is currently selling the scooters with a bunch of included accessories); in case they're useful for other owners, here they are in a single place:

 

3d printed parts (eg, cushioning for the hinge joint; protecting the brake light cable): I bought this set, though the same seller has different auctions for a bunch of different combinations (or separate parts), or of course you could download and print yourself (noting the one hinge joint part in this auction is made of a soft rubbery plastic).

 

Lock - I bought a new style I'd not seen before; these aren't light but are relatively compact (and also come in a linear rather than round form); hopefully it'll go through the back wheel but I've also seen others locking around the front wheel.

 

Phone holder - I bought this one here, which is similar to the one in this video which seems to perform really well on the same scooter.

 

Also, some recommend replacing the original battery cover - this link is to one of the more sturdy replacement battery covers available - I've not bought this and will see how it goes before doing so.

 

 

sonyxperiageek

2853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2135387 27-Nov-2018 16:58
Received a tracking number to say mines on my way! Though I'm overseas at the moment so can't get to play with it.




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Contact Energy Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx

jonathan18
6019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2135401 27-Nov-2018 17:08
@sonyxperiageek: I wouldn't worry as about missing out yet as it doesn't look like they've been actually sent yet - see https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=242257&page_no=9#2135066



JarrodM
949 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2135411 27-Nov-2018 17:28
jonathan18:

3d printed parts (eg, cushioning for the hinge joint; protecting the brake light cable): I bought this set, though the same seller has different auctions for a bunch of different combinations (or separate parts), or of course you could download and print yourself (noting the one hinge joint part in this auction is made of a soft rubbery plastic).



This link seems to be incorrect... it goes to the video for the phone holder. I’m interested in potentially getting some of these parts

jonathan18
6019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2135446 27-Nov-2018 19:18
JarrodM: This link seems to be incorrect... it goes to the video for the phone holder. I’m interested in potentially getting some of these parts

 

Sorry, @JarrodM - certainly the wrong link there!

 

This is the set I bought (note the "flex" in the title), but he also sells this wider range of different sets and individual items too.

jonathan18
6019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2135450 27-Nov-2018 19:28
Here's a link to the Youtube video that recommends three mods: the hinge protection, the brake light cable protection, and the replacement of the battery cover:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwQYidtXR68

 

And here's a couple of other sites parts including the battery cover can be ordered from, both in broken English (Russian sites):

 

https://www.dochello.ru/english

 

http://et.cobra.ru/ussr/index.php?topic=51146.0

 

 

JarrodM
949 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2135594 28-Nov-2018 07:41
Thanks @jonathan18 - it’s out for delivery this morning so should be at work when I get there however it’s supposed to rain for like a week now!

jonathan18
6019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2135988 28-Nov-2018 14:32
My scooter arrived this morning, so I popped home at lunchtime to unbox it. My impressions thus far are that it's a very impressive piece of transport/technology, especially given the price point.

 

Didn't take long to put together, and I was giving it a whirl within minutes. I topped out at a bit over 25kmh (app; not yet checked with actual GPS - it could be like my Leaf!), and found it fantastic to ride on the road, given the ability to maximise the use of higher speeds.

 

Totally agree that it's a far superior performer to the Lime scooters (thank god!), for many reasons:

 

  • much more comfortable ride with the air tyres (and it simply feels much more secure on the road) - I found the Lime ones transmit every bump, and I got numb hands when using one for only 20 minutes
  • much better balanced when lifting it (say to get it up a curb) - just a matter of lifting it with the handlebars, whereas I found the Lime far more back-heavy and therefore cumbersome to lift
  • the accelerator is easier to use, plus of course the ability for cruise control
  • superior braking - slows/stops fairly quickly (though there's a risk of catching a finger in between the lever and handlebar); I've elected strong regenerative braking, a feature I also tend to use in our Leaf (ie, 'B mode')

Still getting used to the not terribly small turning circle, and feel it could be easier to control with slightly wider handlebars, but those are relatively minor issues.

 

I've also added on the various accessories I've purchased. For those who are likely to fold down the handlebars on a regular basis I'd recommend getting/printing one of the joint cushioning pieces that can be fixed into place (it's essentially screwed in), as the ones that just 'sit there' may be easy to lose. But definitely would suggest a cushioning piece of any kind from day one as I could immediately feel the difference (lack of movement in the hinge) with it in place. That bike lock jangles a bit over bumps so I doubt I'll leave it on all the time! The phone bracket is excellent.

 

Also tried connecting it to my phone - I hadn't realised Mi doesn't provide a dedicated scooter app, but rather it's just another connected device within its Mi Home app. I felt a 50MB app was a fairly bloated option, so I tried out the free version of m365 Tools (Android; not sure of iOS options), which connected within seconds. As well as immediate stats (speed etc), it provides a full breakdown of battery stats (right down to voltage of each cell etc) and ability to set various options (back light on at all times, regen braking level etc). I'd be interested if anyone else has other apps they have tried and would recommend.

robfish
636 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2136033 28-Nov-2018 15:26
sonyxperiageek: Has anybody got one of these electric scooters?

 

My wife and I have one each. We love them. I use mine mainly to visit customers in the Christchurch CBD. Unfortuanately the time I save by not looking for a parking spot is taken up by the conversations with interested customers.




Rob

Davy
193 posts

Master Geek


  #2136097 28-Nov-2018 16:22
jonathan18:

My scooter arrived this morning, so I popped home at lunchtime to unbox it. My impressions thus far are that it's a very impressive piece of transport/technology, especially given the price point.


Didn't take long to put together, and I was giving it a whirl within minutes. I topped out at a bit over 25kmh (app; not yet checked with actual GPS - it could be like my Leaf!), and found it fantastic to ride on the road, given the ability to maximise the use of higher speeds.


Totally agree that it's a far superior performer to the Lime scooters (thank god!), for many reasons:



  • much more comfortable ride with the air tyres (and it simply feels much more secure on the road) - I found the Lime ones transmit every bump, and I got numb hands when using one for only 20 minutes

  • much better balanced when lifting it (say to get it up a curb) - just a matter of lifting it with the handlebars, whereas I found the Lime far more back-heavy and therefore cumbersome to lift

  • the accelerator is easier to use, plus of course the ability for cruise control

  • superior braking - slows/stops fairly quickly (though there's a risk of catching a finger in between the lever and handlebar); I've elected strong regenerative braking, a feature I also tend to use in our Leaf (ie, 'B mode')


Still getting used to the not terribly small turning circle, and feel it could be easier to control with slightly wider handlebars, but those are relatively minor issues.


I've also added on the various accessories I've purchased. For those who are likely to fold down the handlebars on a regular basis I'd recommend getting/printing one of the joint cushioning pieces that can be fixed into place (it's essentially screwed in), as the ones that just 'sit there' may be easy to lose. But definitely would suggest a cushioning piece of any kind from day one as I could immediately feel the difference (lack of movement in the hinge) with it in place. That bike lock jangles a bit over bumps so I doubt I'll leave it on all the time! The phone bracket is excellent.


Also tried connecting it to my phone - I hadn't realised Mi doesn't provide a dedicated scooter app, but rather it's just another connected device within its Mi Home app. I felt a 50MB app was a fairly bloated option, so I tried out the free version of m365 Tools (Android; not sure of iOS options), which connected within seconds. As well as immediate stats (speed etc), it provides a full breakdown of battery stats (right down to voltage of each cell etc) and ability to set various options (back light on at all times, regen braking level etc). I'd be interested if anyone else has other apps they have tried and would recommend.



Thanks for this really useful review. Have you had a chancd to try going up any hills yet? I've seen a few Lime scooters struggling to get any headway around places like the Domain.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2136116 28-Nov-2018 16:29
The max angle is 14% gradient... I had no way to go up some hills around Wellington's Churton Park and wouldn't be able to go uphill on my street (a 25% gradient).




