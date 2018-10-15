sonyxperiageek

Thanks for the review, Mauricio.

Good to hear they're a better ride (and better built) than the Lime scooters, as I wasn't terribly impressed with my one ride on one of them - I'd imagine the solid tyres (critical, given their usage) was one of the main problems, so the air tyres of the Mi should provide for a much less jarring ride.

I've bought a few accessories for mine, some of which I've posted links to on the Mi Store thread (noting that the Mi Store is currently selling the scooters with a bunch of included accessories); in case they're useful for other owners, here they are in a single place:

3d printed parts (eg, cushioning for the hinge joint; protecting the brake light cable): I bought this set, though the same seller has different auctions for a bunch of different combinations (or separate parts), or of course you could download and print yourself (noting the one hinge joint part in this auction is made of a soft rubbery plastic).

Lock - I bought a new style I'd not seen before; these aren't light but are relatively compact (and also come in a linear rather than round form); hopefully it'll go through the back wheel but I've also seen others locking around the front wheel.

Phone holder - I bought this one here, which is similar to the one in this video which seems to perform really well on the same scooter.

Also, some recommend replacing the original battery cover - this link is to one of the more sturdy replacement battery covers available - I've not bought this and will see how it goes before doing so.