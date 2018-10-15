sonyxperiageek

Has anybody got one of these electric scooters? https://www.cheapies.nz/node/17348
They look pretty cool.
I can't help but think adults look a bit foolish using scooters - they always look like they pinched their child's toy...!
Link doesn't seem to work.
Fixed, thanks.
Thanks for the review, Mauricio.
Good to hear they're a better ride (and better built) than the Lime scooters, as I wasn't terribly impressed with my one ride on one of them - I'd imagine the solid tyres (critical, given their usage) was one of the main problems, so the air tyres of the Mi should provide for a much less jarring ride.
I've bought a few accessories for mine, some of which I've posted links to on the Mi Store thread (noting that the Mi Store is currently selling the scooters with a bunch of included accessories); in case they're useful for other owners, here they are in a single place:
3d printed parts (eg, cushioning for the hinge joint; protecting the brake light cable): I bought this set, though the same seller has different auctions for a bunch of different combinations (or separate parts), or of course you could download and print yourself (noting the one hinge joint part in this auction is made of a soft rubbery plastic).
Lock - I bought a new style I'd not seen before; these aren't light but are relatively compact (and also come in a linear rather than round form); hopefully it'll go through the back wheel but I've also seen others locking around the front wheel.
Phone holder - I bought this one here, which is similar to the one in this video which seems to perform really well on the same scooter.
Also, some recommend replacing the original battery cover - this link is to one of the more sturdy replacement battery covers available - I've not bought this and will see how it goes before doing so.
jonathan18:
JarrodM: This link seems to be incorrect... it goes to the video for the phone holder. I’m interested in potentially getting some of these parts
Sorry, @JarrodM - certainly the wrong link there!
This is the set I bought (note the "flex" in the title), but he also sells this wider range of different sets and individual items too.
Here's a link to the Youtube video that recommends three mods: the hinge protection, the brake light cable protection, and the replacement of the battery cover:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwQYidtXR68
And here's a couple of other sites parts including the battery cover can be ordered from, both in broken English (Russian sites):
https://www.dochello.ru/english
http://et.cobra.ru/ussr/index.php?topic=51146.0
My scooter arrived this morning, so I popped home at lunchtime to unbox it. My impressions thus far are that it's a very impressive piece of transport/technology, especially given the price point.
Didn't take long to put together, and I was giving it a whirl within minutes. I topped out at a bit over 25kmh (app; not yet checked with actual GPS - it could be like my Leaf!), and found it fantastic to ride on the road, given the ability to maximise the use of higher speeds.
Totally agree that it's a far superior performer to the Lime scooters (thank god!), for many reasons:
Still getting used to the not terribly small turning circle, and feel it could be easier to control with slightly wider handlebars, but those are relatively minor issues.
I've also added on the various accessories I've purchased. For those who are likely to fold down the handlebars on a regular basis I'd recommend getting/printing one of the joint cushioning pieces that can be fixed into place (it's essentially screwed in), as the ones that just 'sit there' may be easy to lose. But definitely would suggest a cushioning piece of any kind from day one as I could immediately feel the difference (lack of movement in the hinge) with it in place. That bike lock jangles a bit over bumps so I doubt I'll leave it on all the time! The phone bracket is excellent.
Also tried connecting it to my phone - I hadn't realised Mi doesn't provide a dedicated scooter app, but rather it's just another connected device within its Mi Home app. I felt a 50MB app was a fairly bloated option, so I tried out the free version of m365 Tools (Android; not sure of iOS options), which connected within seconds. As well as immediate stats (speed etc), it provides a full breakdown of battery stats (right down to voltage of each cell etc) and ability to set various options (back light on at all times, regen braking level etc). I'd be interested if anyone else has other apps they have tried and would recommend.
sonyxperiageek: Has anybody got one of these electric scooters?
My wife and I have one each. We love them. I use mine mainly to visit customers in the Christchurch CBD. Unfortuanately the time I save by not looking for a parking spot is taken up by the conversations with interested customers.
jonathan18:
The max angle is 14% gradient... I had no way to go up some hills around Wellington's Churton Park and wouldn't be able to go uphill on my street (a 25% gradient).
