Looks a bit of a beast, and that's getting up to some serious money! (https://freedpev.co.nz/products/zero-10, for those who also hadn't heard of this model).

But not as much as the 10X: with 2 x 800W motors, what would the maximum power output of that beast be? Just wondering if it would risk exceeding the 300W max to be considered a 'low-powered vehicle' (https://freedpev.co.nz/products/zero-10x).

I'd have to get either of these scooters to my office via the lift (24 and 36kg respectively!), whereas the Mi is light enough to simply carry up four flights. But I imagine the performance (as well as speed and range) is in a different class.

I look forward to hearing how you find it, including whether you think it's good value for money.