Today, lunch time, we become the proud owners of a brand new Kia Sportage EX urban 😀 with a whole bunch of the latest techno for cars. The actual car manual is about 50mm thick (worse than War & Peace). All this tech is mostly brand new to me and my partner so it is going to be a fabulous learning curve 🎓. Anyway it has Apple Carplay and being 🍎 nuts we will be taking full advantage of this technology.

My question is: The Waze app for New Zealand.

Is it better than Apple or Google maps ?

What are the pro's & con's ?

What are members thoughts and opinions on it ?

Are there any other Apple Carplay apps (any app) members can recommend ?

Cheers 🍷