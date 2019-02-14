Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1093 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

# 245634 14-Feb-2019 10:12
Send private message quote this post

Today, lunch time, we become the proud owners of a brand new Kia Sportage EX urban 😀 with a whole bunch of the latest techno for cars. The actual car manual is about 50mm thick (worse than War & Peace). All this tech is mostly brand new to me and my partner so it is going to be a fabulous learning curve 🎓. Anyway it has Apple Carplay and being 🍎 nuts we will be taking full advantage of this technology.

 

My question is: The Waze app for New Zealand.

 

Is it better than Apple or Google maps ?

 

What are the pro's & con's ?

 

What are members thoughts and opinions on it ?

 

Are there any other Apple Carplay apps (any app) members can recommend ?

 

Cheers 🍷




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

Banana?
4901 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2178137 14-Feb-2019 10:16
Send private message quote this post

Congratulations.

 

Two weeks ago I took delivery of a LX Diesel AWD. Very happy with it so far (and it drinks a lot less than my previous car).

 

I am using Google Maps with CarPlay, and find it great. I've never used Waze, but I hear good things about it.

 

I also use iHeartRadio and Amazon Music (which I have offline music in).

3383 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2178139 14-Feb-2019 10:23
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, have friends who swear by waze but I tend to stick with google maps. One friend was showing me in a traffic jam how you can see other waze users around you - it wasn't a massive jam just the usual queue on a busy day to get out of auckland through the tunnel on northern gateway.  There seemed to be about 5 other waze users around us.  I'd wager there are a lot more google maps users... but I think waze is well ahead on showing speed limits, cameras, etc?  

 
 
 
 


557 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2178150 14-Feb-2019 10:29
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I was using waze for a while but found it simply cannot handle not having a data connection. It won't start without one, and will get very upset if it loses it during a trip.

650 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2178151 14-Feb-2019 10:30
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I was a avid user of Waze when I lived and worked in Europe. It is community driven so more adoption makes it more useful. When I came to NZ I found so few using it that I just went back to Google maps. 

338 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2178173 14-Feb-2019 10:39
Send private message quote this post

Waze is a great app in countries where there are a lot of users. I used it in south east asia and its great as you get close to real-time updates from other users which explains the need for a data connection. If you prefer not to use too much data then I guess Google Maps would be enough.

456 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2178175 14-Feb-2019 10:40
Send private message quote this post

I use Waze a bit and find it's really good.  Wish more people would use it and contribute to reporting things though.

gzt

11018 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2178251 14-Feb-2019 13:13
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

As I understand it Google bought Waze and the data is integrated in Maps although not the same form.

 
 
 
 


326 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2178264 14-Feb-2019 13:55
Send private message quote this post

I used Waze when I lived in the UK for a couple of year before moving to New Zealand eight years ago. So, a total time of over ten years.

 

In the early days you had to run Waze in 'builder' mode and construct the road network. I think this option has been discontinued now that most roads have been fully mapped.

 

  

 

True, it does work best when there's plenty of input (traffic, speed traps, accidents, etc) from other drivers and it needs a live link for this. 

 

Where the mobile phone signal is weak and / or where there are fewer other users then Waze is no better than a static map.

 

It loves reporting on regular car journeys where is can provide a realistic estimate for your arrival and even suggest alternative routes from time-to-time.

3059 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2178272 14-Feb-2019 14:26
Send private message quote this post

I used to use Waze, but have now have switched to Navigate (on Android).

 

I think all the maps are essentially the same, derived from Open Street Map community-produced maps. For me, the big benefit of Navigate is that maps are downloadable and it runs happily with no data connection (so it's good for overseas, with no roaming costs). But I gather that Google Maps does this as an option nowadays.

 

 

What does this tag do
1024 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2178319 14-Feb-2019 16:38
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Ironically I only use Waze for non navigation purposes - for the speed limits, as the only app which shows the speed limit in CarPlay.

 

It is very battery hungry, and when using for navigation I get much more accurate traffic and timing information from Google Maps. i.e. driving through Matamata in January Waze had no idea about a large delay due to road works. Hopefully they can incorporate data from Google Maps users into Waze in future

4667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2178352 14-Feb-2019 17:09
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I tend to use ease...which feeds google with traffic data. Mostly for reporting incidents, gas pricing. For navigation it's ok. Seems to route fairly similar.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2178402 14-Feb-2019 17:41
Send private message quote this post

Funny that, I used Waze for the first time today for my trip home from work after being prompted to try it when Spotify kicked in, I actually like it better than Google Maps.

1775 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2178412 14-Feb-2019 18:01
Send private message quote this post

I used it for a while a couple of years ago but found the Traffic info completely useless compared to google maps Traffic. It always seemed to prefer motorway routes even when said motorways were car parks

4667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2178416 14-Feb-2019 18:20
Send private message quote this post

It seems pretty accurate now. Last Sunday was coming home from Upper Hutt and hit a tail back. Started Waze and saw heavy traffic originating from a traffic light. And after the traffic light it had freed up, both irl and in waze




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

6615 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  # 2178419 14-Feb-2019 18:26
Send private message quote this post

I sign in to check where the new speed cameras are lol.... Otherwise I only trust google and even then I still make sure the route is logical etc.

