Petrol prices on display for 91 octane ranged from $2.269 a litre to $2.279 at two petrol stations I saw earlier today. (BP & Mobil) Diesel was about $1.68 to $1.70.

These prices are getting very close to $2.30 which was a record for Christchurch last year. Judging by what I am seeing on Aljazeera today I think the price may beat that record before long...

Anyway, what are you paying in your city?