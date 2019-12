tdgeek: With that range it's a good price. If you have a modern house (so its got a modern electricity connection) what's the cost to get a charger plug added into a garage, if the garage has the power board?

Probably around 2k ish depending on the length of cable and what sort of capacity you install to the charger.

The chargers support 3 phase 32 amp (Model S is limited to 17kW charging so 24 amps per phase) if you don't have 3 phase capacity at your house then you can install a single phase on the same wall connector and charge at 32amp 7kW which can take a long time to charge if you only have limited night rate charging, for example off peak in Otago is only 11pm-7am

One thing to note in older or smaller houses is that many only have a 63 amp feed, so you can really only pull down ~60 amps, or probably less if you are going to allow people turn on jugs/ovens etc. if you also have a HWC then you can get close to pushing the limits and may need to lower the charge limit (or upgrade your mains cable) which you can do from the app or in the car.