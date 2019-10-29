Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 259908 29-Oct-2019 19:18
Z has a new scheme out which lets you prepay Petrol in your app and it uses the best pump price within 30km of your location, and you can also share this with up to 5 other people

 

To me its an interesting idea, especially in family or 2+ car situations.

 

My first thought is they are going to shoot themselves in the foot in Wellington where the cheapest they are currently is Z Seaview for 209.9 and most expensive is 232.9 (according to Gaspy).

 

I can't see any indication if the 6c/l offer stands (or the special days)

  # 2346083 29-Oct-2019 20:48
Could we find out which station nationally has the cheapest and make our phone think it's there? (that's if we don't have a friend living in that area)



  # 2346086 29-Oct-2019 21:03
The top 5 cheapest for 91 can be seen here: https://stats.gaspy.nz/

 

But it just asks to use the phone's GPS

 
 
 
 


  # 2346091 29-Oct-2019 21:18
pom532:

Could we find out which station nationally has the cheapest and make our phone think it's there? (that's if we don't have a friend living in that area)



In Android under dev options you could select where your gps location. Don't know if you still can however.

They might catch on however when your phone says your in a small town but fill it up in Auckland 5 minutes later.

  # 2346092 29-Oct-2019 21:19
It is however a smart idea to steal sales from companies (gull etc).

  # 2346109 29-Oct-2019 22:16
tripp:
pom532:

 

Could we find out which station nationally has the cheapest and make our phone think it's there? (that's if we don't have a friend living in that area)

 



In Android under dev options you could select where your gps location. Don't know if you still can however.

They might catch on however when your phone says your in a small town but fill it up in Auckland 5 minutes later.

 

From their website https://sharetank.co.nz/

 

"Fill your Sharetank in Tauranga. Share it with Gran in Timaru. Add pre-paid litres in Cambridge. Fill up in Christchurch."

  # 2346110 29-Oct-2019 22:18
tripp: It is however a smart idea to steal sales from companies (gull etc).

 

I can also see this stealing some customers from other reward schemes (at least some of the time).

 

I expect they'll also earn a bit on the prepay nature

  # 2346121 29-Oct-2019 23:12
Ok I am a big fan of Z fastlane (despite no discount or airpoints).

Sharetank app stated I can use it on fast lane. Tried it just now it looks like it's not automatic. The dude at ther pump was clueless too. He told me had to scan the coupon prior to filling in.

I guess it doesn't matter now all pump should be fast n quick.





 
 
 
 


  # 2346123 29-Oct-2019 23:26
nakedmolerat: Ok I am a big fan of Z fastlane (despite no discount or airpoints).

Sharetank app stated I can use it on fast lane. Tried it just now it looks like it's not automatic. The dude at ther pump was clueless too. He told me had to scan the coupon prior to filling in.

I guess it doesn't matter now all pump should be fast n quick.

 

You need to go into the Fastlane settings and set your payment method to Sharetank.




  # 2346124 29-Oct-2019 23:41
Good lord, I would have to be using a lot of petrol every week to be prepared to spend my time prowling the internet comparing fuel prices and then driving as much as a 60km round trip to save a handful of dollars.





  # 2346125 29-Oct-2019 23:52
pom532: "... Add pre-paid litres in Cambridge. Fill up in Christchurch." 

 

 

 

Oh, if only there was a Z station on Great Barrier Island (well I did not see one).  

 

Going price for 91 two days ago as per pic below! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2346129 30-Oct-2019 00:32
How does this work with regional fuel taxes? Would I be able to be within 30km of a station outside of the auckland overpriced fuel zone, buy a whole lot and then fill within Auckland? Is this some scam by Z to get around tax by redefining where and when the sale occurs or what?




Richard rich.ms

  # 2346130 30-Oct-2019 00:51
Sounds like it would be an amazing deal for somebody on Waiheke (who hasn't yet got an electric car)

Currently Z 91 is $2.739

Currently Z 91 at fenton st rotorua is $2.099

 

 

 

The 64c price differential would be worth jumping through some hoops for.

 

 

 

The way I read the webpage, one could have a rotorua based friend fill their "Sharetank" in Rotorua, then claim the fuel on Waiheke island. I don't know if there is any way to differentiate a old android phone with a spoofed location from an actual friend or family member.

Personally I quite like waitomo with decent prices, and no wasting time with discount codes, but this could potentially be a boon for people in remote places with friends in the middle north island.

  # 2346134 30-Oct-2019 06:02
michaelmurfy:

 

nakedmolerat: Ok I am a big fan of Z fastlane (despite no discount or airpoints).

Sharetank app stated I can use it on fast lane. Tried it just now it looks like it's not automatic. The dude at ther pump was clueless too. He told me had to scan the coupon prior to filling in.

I guess it doesn't matter now all pump should be fast n quick.

 

You need to go into the Fastlane settings and set your payment method to Sharetank.

 

 

 

 

Nice, thanks!





  # 2346152 30-Oct-2019 08:29
DS248:

pom532: "... Add pre-paid litres in Cambridge. Fill up in Christchurch." 


 


Oh, if only there was a Z station on Great Barrier Island (well I did not see one).  


Going price for 91 two days ago as per pic below! 


 



 


 



It's a 60km round trip to the nearest Z this side of the hill and probably 100 km round trip to the next nearest.

You're not alone!







  # 2346166 30-Oct-2019 09:10
Changed Gaspy's max range to 30km, when searching Waiheke Island the 1st Z that comes up is Z Ormiston Road @ 219.9, so that is a pretty huge saving

