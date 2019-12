Hello

Story so far:

My HONDA fit ARIA sedan 2004 is affected by the recall. Got a letter from NZTA

Got the driver side airbag replaced last October by Honda CHCH. Cannot do the passenger side as there were no spares. Honda will inform when they become available

Check today and no spares yet.

My WOF is due in Feb 2020 and after learning that it will fail my warrant I dug deeper!

Mechanic says that I need to get it replaced if I wait until Feb 2020 or get the WOF done now before the deadline of 31 Dec 2019

Called 0800Honda and was told that compulsory recall is for the TAKATA Alpha airbags and only voluntary for non-Alpha air bags.

My driver side Alpha was replaced fulfilling the compulsory requirement from NZTA, but the passenger side airbag is a non-Alpha airbag so it will pass a WOF if I wait until Feb 2020.

This is inline with the NZTA info on website https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/vehicles-to-fail-wof-inspections-for-takata-alpha-airbags-from-early-2020/

My predicament is do the WOF now OR wait until its next due in Feb 2020 on the word from Honda that it will pass the WOF

Any enlightenment will be appreciated.

Thanks