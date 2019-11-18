Kia ora,
Long time lurker, first time poster. I'm looking for some advice on buying a low emissions car, as we've decided to time to ditch our 2000 Ford Laser. What we'd like is as environmentally friendly a car which will meet our needs. We don't drive a lot (avg about 8000 km per year) and it's a mix of very local trips like dropping the kids off at school, going to the supermarket etc, and longer road trips as we really tend to go on a few camping trips each year.
So ideally we'd like something that we can put a roofbox on and go camping with two kids and all the stuff that entails, but is as environmentally friendly as possible. Budget can stretch to 25K, but would prefer less if possible. We've looked at a second hand Outlander Phev and I'm struggling to decide if it's worth spending money on that or if it would make more sense just to go for an efficient hybrid or something else.
Any suggestions or perspectives would be great!