The PHEV Outlanders within that budget will be older cars, and that model had a relatively small battery-only range; I've no knowledge of how well the batteries in those stack up after a few years (ie, whether they suffer much of a reduction in range over time/use like Leafs can), but given the range was small to begin with this is something to check up. That said, depending on what your daily usage is, it may still be enough to get you through the day on electricity-only.

Noting your preference for carrying camping equipment etc, of the standard hybrids many will be too small, eg Prius. But a Camry hybrid will be within your price range. Not as convenient as the Outlander will be for taking equipment, though, given it's a sedan (that said, it's got a large boot; just not the convenience of filling it up to roof level). It also won't be as cheap or low on emissions when running around town as the Outlander would be.

I'm doing similar research to you, for similar reasons, thinking about what my next car will be - these two cars (but more recent models) are the current front-runners; I took the new Camry hybrid for a test drive on Saturday, and was really impressed how far it has come in terms of handling and refinement. I also took the new Rav4 hybrid for a drive, and that did nothing to convert me to SUVs over 'normal' cars. For me, that's probably the biggest thing against the Outlander - I love the plug-in format, but simply don't like the way SUVs handle. If that's not an issue for you, then I'd certainly keep the Outlander on your shopping list.

Have you taken any cars for a test drive? I suggest you do this, and try to drive multiple cars on the same day so you can get a good sense of the differences (as I found driving the Camry and Rav4 back-to-back).