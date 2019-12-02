Apologies for the long post - I get carried away sometimes lol.

Do you REALLY need 4WD?? I have a crappy old 88 Hilux 4WD which I have had for 20 years and it's been there done that in my old 4WD club days. It hasn't been suitable as a road vehicle in about a decade as a result, but I can't bear to part with it...

I've owned 3 Rangers, (a 2007 PK, a 2012 PX and a 2016 PXII Wildtrak) and all have been 4WD - because I always had 4WDs before and I thought I'd always need it. I played on the beach and riverbed quite a few times in the first Ranger, but the second and 3rd ones were too pretty to risk scratching/denting etc. By the time I got the 2016 Wildtrak, it was strictly on-road only, so I only used it in 4WD a handful of times on slippery boat ramps.

At the same time I have a friend with a 2WD PXII Ranger and it has proven to be more than capable in a lot of slippery situations as it has an electronic diff lock on the rear axle. This is all that most people will ever need in a tricky situation unless they intend to regularly go properly off-road (and I don't just mean a wet dirt road - I mean muddy rutty bush trails), in which case you can kiss your flawless paint (and therefore resale value) goodbye.

I can't rate the Rangers highly enough - all 3 have been faultless. First one I owned up to 300,000km - it is now owned by my neighbour with over 400,000kms on it - no major work done other than regular servicing. I sold the second one at 100,000km, and I just sold the 2016 with 45,000km on it. I intended to buy a brand new PXIII Wildtrak but decided to hold out another couple of years for the 'new from the ground up' model which will be a collaboration between VW and Ford. Unfortunately I had already sold the Wildtrak when I had this change of heart, so at the moment I am driving a 250kW V8 diesel Touareg, but that's a whole other (good) story...

But I digress. I wouldn't really recommend a BT-50 these days unless you get a great deal - They are by no means bad, but the looks are still polarising and they haven't evolved or had any real updates (other than cosmetic) since 2011. As such, they are missing much of the tech gear, safety kit and ride quality that is now standard on a Ranger.

Amarok? I've heard great things about the V6 diesel, but again it's now a very old design (8 or 9 years) and despite some minor upgraded kit over the years, they still lack rear curtain airbags which is a glaring omission for anyone who cares about the people in the back seat. No autonomous emergency braking, no adaptive cruise control, no lane guidance or blind-spot monitoring, piddly 6.3 inch infotainment screen, no push button start or proximity key, the list goes on. Heck, you can get a Ssangyong with more safety gear and tech on it and pay less than half what an Amarok costs. The next generation can't come soon enough. Don't think I am anti VW by any means - my current Touareg proves they can make a great luxury all wheel drive vehicle packed with tech and safety gear - but unfortunately the Amarok just isn't it!

I agree with the negative sentiments about the Hilux - I was a Hilux man through and through back in my teens and 20's, but somewhere along the way in the last decade they've lost their groove. They are no longer the indestructible beast they once were.

In terms of practicality, I've had a mixture of canopies, sportlids and roller shutters over the years - but the Proform Sportlid was by far the best. Fully sealed, secure and waterproof when closed, they are easy to open with one hand, now come with remote locking and lighting, and can be removed in mere seconds for oversized loads as long as you have a second pair of hands. Unlike a canopy, thieves can't look through the window for items worth breaking in for and the dual latch locking system is very secure. Aesthetically I think they look great too as they are colour matched to the body.

For some good ute reviews, you won't do better than searching the likes of www.goauto.com.au and www.carsguide.com.au - these Aussie review sites are full of in-depth reports on all major ute brands. John Cadogan on Youtube is also another great source.