Geek


#261531 2-Dec-2019 14:54
Hi there!

 

 

 

Thinking about getting a brand-new Dual-Cab 4WD UTE up to $55k. There are so many options that I'm not sure which one would be better. And by better I do not mean a brand fight, but I need to take in consideration:

 

  • maintenance costs
  • fuel consumption
  • towing capacity
  • cost of ownership
  • safety
  • technology

 

 

For example, I heard that Mitsubishi UTEs have expensive maintenance as you can only take them to certain shops as they have their own tools that fit only Mitsubishi vehicles. Is that true?

 

 

 

Please, share your thoughts :)

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Lucas

Read some of the aussie shootouts, there are a bunch of them.

https://www.motoring.com.au/best-dual-cab-4wd-ute-of-2019-117678/

 

 

 

The Triton has a great warranty (for the first owner), but has the shortest wheelbase (and a long rear overhang). This is bad for dynamics when towing.

Hilux has a somewhat harsh ride when empty, and has had issues with the diesel particulate filter.

Ranger / BT50 have longer wheelbase, and shorter rear overhang that is good for towing dynamics. I think you need to avoid using top gear while towing with this one.


 

Don't pay too much attention to the tow rating. While most of the thai utes are rated at 3,500kg, their 6,000kg GCM means you pritty much have to have the ute empty to tow at the limit, meaning you can't tow above something like 3000kg without overloading the vehicle in the real world. As such any tow rating over about 3,000kg is pritty meaningless in this class.

Towing over 2500kg requires electric break controllers so is a bit involved.

If you really want a usable 3,500kg tow rating (without exceeding GCM), you need to up your budget, and look at either the landcruiser 70 ute, or one of the american utes. You would also need a class 2 licence.

Holden's monthly sales numbers have been falling month on month. And in September they sold lowest number of cars ever (since the brand first launched in 1948!).

 

If you are interested in resale, you might want to shop other brands.

 
 
 
 


Good advice above. On face value a new Triton looks like a good deal, but if history is anything to go by, resale won't be great, and if you plan on flogging it they aren't the most robust things going around. Unsure on servicing etc. Traditionally mitsi aren't bad in this regard but these days who would know. 

 

Holden.....personally I wouldn't. The brand is in massive strife, sales at all time lows and the rest of the rebadged GM products are pretty awful IMO. What's going to happen when you have a warranty claim in 5 years time and there are (probably) no dealerships. Get a DMax instead of a Colarado maybe?

 

Hilux....ride is a bit stiff when empty, interior is a bit weird with the screen that looks like it's been stuck on as an afterthought and the new 2.8 engines seem to have a lot of DPF trouble. This will be covered under warranty and they'll probably sort it out in the long term, but something to consider.

 

Mercedes = Renault = Nissan. Wouldn't go there personally but they'd probably be OK. 

 

Amarok = expensive. 

 

Ranger & BT-50 are probably the pick of the bunch really. The 3.2 engines did have some issues with EGR coolers (you can see a theme here right...emissions, emissions, emissions....😡) but on the whole they are pretty solid. 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex4KKXnUekE

 

That's a great video you should find helpful if you've not already seen it. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Good points!

 

 

 

Yeah, Amarok, Mercedes, Renault and Nissan wouldn't be my first choice. Also, don't like Isuzu as well.

 

It looks like I'd go with Triton or Ranger - but the Ranger is > $55k....

 

 

 

hmm.. hard choice

 

 

 

 

Ex-demo or near new Ranger. Seriously - let someone else take the 10k hit just for driving it off the lot. 

 

 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/motors/used-cars/ford/auction-2210421139.htm?rsqid=647ff2f98f1945e6848820593ac28a93-001

From the previous thread on this, it sounds like you can haggle a $10k discount on high spec rangers (3.2L) without too much difficulty:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=260242

 


Of course I do like Toyota's firm published price policy, including ORC's. Negotiating against professional negotiators is not my idea of fun.

Toyota's prices are here. Tow-bar & canopy will be additional. https://www.toyota.co.nz/new-car/hilux/hilux-double-cab/#4WD

 

 

 

The amarok has best in class on road dynamics. It and the upper spec tritons are the only mainstream utes to offer full time, on road 4wd (the 4wd system in the hilux & ranger is strictly off road only). The 132kW amarok variant is available ex demo for OP's budget. And the base v6 variant is asking $59,900 at the moment. Amarok isn't super popular here, but it is way nicer to drive than a hilux (even without the comfort suspension). It is pritty massive though, quite a bit wider than a Hilux.

Some pretty good points here. You guys made my life MUCH difficult! :)

 

Yeah... I intend on getting mine early next year and will definitely be doing some test drives and talking to the sales people.. maybe I can get a pretty good discount.

 

But I guess my choices would be (in order):

 

     

  1. Ranger
  2. Triton
  3. Hilux
  4. Amarok (Volks vehicles have expensive maintenance here in NZ)
  5. Colorado

 

 

825 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2365172 2-Dec-2019 20:40
You could also consider the BT-50, its basically a ford ranger with worse styling, that is a bit cheaper and has stiffer suspension. That said, the ranger outsells it 7:1, and mazda are about to ditch the relationship with ford.

The sector is super competitive, with not that much differentiation. I'm sure you will be happy with whatever you choose.


 

That said, have you spent much time owning / driving utes? The experience is a bit different from that of an SUV. Not so fun to park, and my wife refused to even open the tailgate of a hilux I use sometimes... Rear lids & canopies lack the carefull drip routing of SUV's when you open in the rain, no central locking to the rear (typically) etc. That said, the tray is great for smelly and dangerous stuff (petrol cans etc.)

The high spec Hiluxes have Great Bi LED headlights, and ride well when loaded. Havn't been in a modern ranger to compare though...

Apologies for the long post - I get carried away sometimes lol.

 

Do you REALLY need 4WD?? I have a crappy old 88 Hilux 4WD which I have had for 20 years and it's been there done that in my old 4WD club days. It hasn't been suitable as a road vehicle in about a decade as a result, but I can't bear to part with it...

 

I've owned 3 Rangers, (a 2007 PK, a 2012 PX and a 2016 PXII Wildtrak) and all have been 4WD - because I always had 4WDs before and I thought I'd always need it. I played on the beach and riverbed quite a few times in the first Ranger, but the second and 3rd ones were too pretty to risk scratching/denting etc. By the time I got the 2016 Wildtrak, it was strictly on-road only, so I only used it in 4WD a handful of times on slippery boat ramps.

 

At the same time I have a friend with a 2WD PXII Ranger and it has proven to be more than capable in a lot of slippery situations as it has an electronic diff lock on the rear axle. This is all that most people will ever need in a tricky situation unless they intend to regularly go properly off-road (and I don't just mean a wet dirt road - I mean muddy rutty bush trails), in which case you can kiss your flawless paint (and therefore resale value) goodbye.

 

I can't rate the Rangers highly enough - all 3 have been faultless. First one I owned up to 300,000km - it is now owned by my neighbour with over 400,000kms on it - no major work done other than regular servicing. I sold the second one at 100,000km, and I just sold the 2016 with 45,000km on it. I intended to buy a brand new PXIII Wildtrak but decided to hold out another couple of years for the 'new from the ground up' model which will be a collaboration between VW and Ford. Unfortunately I had already sold the Wildtrak when I had this change of heart, so at the moment I am driving a 250kW V8 diesel Touareg, but that's a whole other (good) story...

 

But I digress. I wouldn't really recommend a BT-50 these days unless you get a great deal - They are by no means bad, but the looks are still polarising and they haven't evolved or had any real updates (other than cosmetic) since 2011. As such, they are missing much of the tech gear, safety kit and ride quality that is now standard on a Ranger.

 

Amarok? I've heard great things about the V6 diesel, but again it's now a very old design (8 or 9 years) and despite some minor upgraded kit over the years, they still lack rear curtain airbags which is a glaring omission for anyone who cares about the people in the back seat. No autonomous emergency braking,  no adaptive cruise control, no lane guidance or blind-spot monitoring, piddly 6.3 inch infotainment screen, no push button start or proximity key, the list goes on. Heck, you can get a Ssangyong with more safety gear and tech on it and pay less than half what an Amarok costs. The next generation can't come soon enough. Don't think I am anti VW by any means - my current Touareg proves they can make a great luxury all wheel drive vehicle packed with tech and safety gear - but unfortunately the Amarok just isn't it!

 

I agree with the negative sentiments about the Hilux - I was a Hilux man through and through back in my teens and 20's, but somewhere along the way in the last decade they've lost their groove. They are no longer the indestructible beast they once were.

 

In terms of practicality, I've had a mixture of canopies, sportlids and roller shutters over the years - but the Proform Sportlid was by far the best. Fully sealed, secure and waterproof when closed, they are easy to open with one hand, now come with remote locking and lighting, and can be removed in mere seconds for oversized loads as long as you have a second pair of hands. Unlike a canopy, thieves can't look through the window for items worth breaking in for and the dual latch locking system is very secure. Aesthetically I think they look great too as they are colour matched to the body.

 

For some good ute reviews, you won't do better than searching the likes of www.goauto.com.au and www.carsguide.com.au - these Aussie review sites are full of in-depth reports on all major ute brands. John Cadogan on Youtube is also another great source.

Really nice description of a Ranger mate! Thanks for this!

 

 

 

Yeah, by the end of the day you gotta go with what feels best for you, right? I think after doing some Drive tests I'll have a pretty good argument on which I'm gonna get. But until there, keep writing reviews guys :)

