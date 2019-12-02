Hi there!
Thinking about getting a brand-new Dual-Cab 4WD UTE up to $55k. There are so many options that I'm not sure which one would be better. And by better I do not mean a brand fight, but I need to take in consideration:
- maintenance costs
- fuel consumption
- towing capacity
- cost of ownership
- safety
- technology
For example, I heard that Mitsubishi UTEs have expensive maintenance as you can only take them to certain shops as they have their own tools that fit only Mitsubishi vehicles. Is that true?
Please, share your thoughts :)
Cheers
Lucas