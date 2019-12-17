Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Ebike Batteries? Local shops or safe to import?


# 261833 17-Dec-2019 12:31
Hello, first post here.

 

 

 

I'm looking for a 48v battery pack for an ebike that I'm building. I can't find many NZ websites that list these batteries. Can I order lithium Ion batteries from overseas (eg China) and ship them to NZ? Or are there some Auckland stores that stock ebike batteries?

 

 

 

Some more details:

 

I've ordered an ebike kit from aliexpress and it's just waiting to clear customs at the moment.

 

Here is the kit I've ordered: (Bafang 48V 500W Electric Bicycle Gear Hub Motor)

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32938300991.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.37da4c4dWj58HV 

 

Now I've ordered it without the battery because I wasn't sure if I could import the Lithium Ion batteries to NZ (couldn't find a definitive answer online)

 

I'm looking for a 48v battery with a 11-15Ah capacity.

 

Looking online locally the only option I could find is this: (Luna Mate triangle 52v 17.5Ah NZ)

 

http://luna-mate.com/triangle-52v-17-5ah-samsung-35e-pack-high-power-nz/ 

 

Which is a bit overkill and overpriced for my needs. It will work with the motor I have ordered but this battery is larger and more powerful than I need.

 

I am Auckland based and would be happy to go to some ebike stores to look at batteries and check they fit my bike frame. Which stores have a good selection of ebike parts or kits?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

  # 2377003 17-Dec-2019 13:35
They have to send via fedex for lithiums to NZ, and it has all the packing and labelling requirements so its not the good old cheap china post rates.

 

Up to the seller to get it here, if they take your payment and it doesnt arrive, then you apply for a refund on aliexpress and get it back. I wouldnt be ordering them without buyer protection from aliex or ebay with the risk they just send it post and it gets confiscated.




Richard rich.ms

  # 2377034 17-Dec-2019 14:00
As above, Air freighting Li batteries to NZ has become a PITA....

 
 
 
 




  # 2378329 19-Dec-2019 10:54
Anyone had experience buying ebike batteries in NZ?

  # 2378338 19-Dec-2019 11:07
It was a while ago, but I had good success with buying from https://em3ev.com/ - You know you'll get good service from there.



  # 2378396 19-Dec-2019 11:29
Yeah based on the replies above I think buying from overseas is more trouble than it's worth

