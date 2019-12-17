Hello, first post here.

I'm looking for a 48v battery pack for an ebike that I'm building. I can't find many NZ websites that list these batteries. Can I order lithium Ion batteries from overseas (eg China) and ship them to NZ? Or are there some Auckland stores that stock ebike batteries?

Some more details:

I've ordered an ebike kit from aliexpress and it's just waiting to clear customs at the moment.

Here is the kit I've ordered: (Bafang 48V 500W Electric Bicycle Gear Hub Motor)

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32938300991.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.37da4c4dWj58HV

Now I've ordered it without the battery because I wasn't sure if I could import the Lithium Ion batteries to NZ (couldn't find a definitive answer online)

I'm looking for a 48v battery with a 11-15Ah capacity.

Looking online locally the only option I could find is this: (Luna Mate triangle 52v 17.5Ah NZ)

http://luna-mate.com/triangle-52v-17-5ah-samsung-35e-pack-high-power-nz/

Which is a bit overkill and overpriced for my needs. It will work with the motor I have ordered but this battery is larger and more powerful than I need.

I am Auckland based and would be happy to go to some ebike stores to look at batteries and check they fit my bike frame. Which stores have a good selection of ebike parts or kits?

Thanks in advance.