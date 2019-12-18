Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Roadside Drug Testing to be Introduced


# 261862 18-Dec-2019 19:13
Just received:

 

 

Police will be given new powers to conduct random roadside oral fluid drug testing to deter, detect and prosecute drugged drivers in order to save lives, Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter announced today.  

 

 “Last year 95 people were killed in preventable crashes where the driver was found to have drugs in their system that could impair driving. That is an enormous and intolerable loss of life,” said Julie Anne Genter.

 

 “The new powers will send a clear message that if you take drugs and drive, you will be caught.

 

 “The change will allow Police to test drivers for the presence of drugs and impairing medication anywhere, any time, just as they can for alcohol.

 

 “Drivers who test positive for the presence of drugs will be fined and immediately suspended from driving for a minimum of 12 hours.

 

 “Drivers will also face criminal penalties if they fail a compulsory impairment test and blood tests confirm impairing levels of drugs in their system.

 

 “The threshold for a criminal offence will be aligned with that for alcohol. This means a blood test that identifies impairing medication or drugs at or above an amount equivalent to the criminal drink driving limit (80mg of alcohol to 100ml of blood) will result in a criminal offence.

 

 “The oral fluid devices will initially test for THC, methamphetamine, opiates, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and benzodiazepines which are the most prevalent and high risk drugs and medications used by drivers in New Zealand. Police will continue to use the compulsory impairment test to screen for other impairing drugs.

 

 “Oral fluid tests will check for some impairing prescription drugs. However, a medical defence will be available in instances where people have taken medication in accordance with their prescription. The government will work with health practitioners to ensure patients are appropriately warned if they should not be driving on their prescription.

 

“I intend to introduce a Bill to the Parliament early next year to enable oral fluid drug testing to begin in 2021,” says Julie Anne Genter.

 




  # 2378050 18-Dec-2019 21:16
I really don't agree.

 

Would much rather see police enforce existing laws like red lights, stop signs, mobile phone use. 

 

From January 2019 - Impatient" Christchurch motorists are running more than five red lights a minute, contributing to a quarter of all crashes in the city.

 

And yet instead of enacting any form of meaningful enforcement like red light cameras, they would rather waste their money on this?

 

It's pandering to the hnd-wringing "What about the childdddren??" crowd. Purely a beneficial political decision which is sickening.

 

 

  # 2378112 19-Dec-2019 00:19
Personally from november to april I look pretty glazed with hayfever and conjunctivitis, and my nose is a bit sniffy which would make a cop think ive been doing lines or smoking pot. So I am not interested in having my time wasted on the side of the road while I wait for a litmus test to tell the officer i am clean. 

 

So I am having a think about this one. I think it might involve a bag of sesame seeds. 
The accuracy of the strips probably also needs to be called into question. Thats probably pretty easy with an official information request asking for the make/brand of test strips and asking for copies of research police have done to validate the accuracy, then going out and buying some. 

 

 

 

I also love it when they quote the Misuse of Drugs Act to enter a property for the purpose of shutting down a party.

 

I just say "You are being denied permission to enter and we consider you a trespasser. After considering that neither I, nor you can physically see any drugs or paraphernalia, nor can we smell anything suspicious, and the only thing we can hear is music and sounds of people enjoying themselves in a private back yard, Please outline for the video your email address and what reasons you have to believe there are drugs or paraphernalia on the property. Entry will result in an immediate emergency call to 111 reporting an invasion unless you can provide a reasons for your believe that there are illegal drugs on the property"   

 

I have watched 3 officers stunned on the spot unable to provide an answer - with empty threats of returning later. Also have received one apology from a sergeant after being threatened with arrest as the constable pushed past me and the subsequent 111 call being made by about 5 people all at once. 

 

I like the police, i just dont like them using the misuse of drugs act as a standard line for entering a house or searching my car. 




  # 2378120 19-Dec-2019 00:58
As a mental health professional I think this is long overdue. Moreso for the younger population to I might ad. They are more vulnerable to such drugs on their development.




