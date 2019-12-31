Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262025 31-Dec-2019 09:57
Tesla's less expensive (than the Model X) hatchback 7-seater, the Model Y , is coming soon. It's gonna be awesome.

We can talk about it here, if you like.

We can talk about it here, if you like.







  # 2383212 31-Dec-2019 10:04
I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!

 

Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?

 

 




  # 2383217 31-Dec-2019 10:26
I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!


Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?


 


I don't know if you'll see a true wagon from an American company since the wagon is basically dead in the US, having been replaced by the crossover and the SUV. The Model Y looks pretty close to a wagon version of the Model 3 tho

 
 
 
 


  # 2383230 31-Dec-2019 10:51
I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!


Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?


 


I don't know if you'll see a true wagon from an American company since the wagon is basically dead in the US, having been replaced by the crossover and the SUV. The Model Y looks pretty close to a wagon version of the Model 3 tho


BOOOO HIIIIISSSSSS. Americans designing vehicles needs to not be a thing. I too are wanting some sort of wagon (would love an A4 like BEV)




  # 2383232 31-Dec-2019 10:59
The Americans happen to be the ones getting EV technology right 🙂

However, VW have the ID Space Vizzion in concept that is a true EV Wagon.

