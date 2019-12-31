Tesla's less expensive (than the Model X) hatchback 7-seater, the Model Y , is coming soon. It's gonna be awesome.
We can talk about it here, if you like.
____________________________________________________
If you order a Tesla, use my referral code to get free stuff.
I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!
Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?
Item:
I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!
Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?
Obraik:Item:
I am waiting for someone to do a proper electric performance wagon - then I am on board for sure!
Continuing the Tesla naming convention can we hope that either the Model "M" or model "F" might give me what I want?
I don't know if you'll see a true wagon from an American company since the wagon is basically dead in the US, having been replaced by the crossover and the SUV. The Model Y looks pretty close to a wagon version of the Model 3 tho
Previously known as psycik
OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex