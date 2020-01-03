Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Would silent comfort tyres really help reduce road noise on our rough chipseal roads?


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 262066 3-Jan-2020 12:09
Send private message quote this post

Hello,

I drive a 2013 Mazda3 (wheel size 205/50R17) commuting 40km of chipseal road to work daily.
On normal road surface, noise and comfort levels are acceptable to me.

The problem with Chipseal surface is roughness, uneven and noisy.

I have researched there are Grand Touring Tyres from various brands, like Michelin Primacy 4 (ST), Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus, that are designed to reduce road noise and increase comfort.

I wish to know if changing to these tyres actually work on new zealand's unique 'chipseal roads'?

2068 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384564 3-Jan-2020 12:50
Send private message quote this post

We have found that spending more makes a lot of difference to tire/road surface noise which is the most significant noise at highway speeds.

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/road-surface-noise/docs/nzta-surfaces-noise-guide-v1.0.pdf  page 22 

 

Tyre characteristics

 

Cost and safety are the principal considerations in the manufacture of a tyre, along with durability and handling. Noise is an additional consideration, although the emphasis for manufacturers is usually on the noise inside the vehicle rather than outside. The design of the tyre can influence the noise generated to the same extent as the type of road surface (up to 10dB)

 

• Air gaps (grooves) help to minimise some noise from being generated, but also amplify other noise.

 

• Skewed (angled) blocks allow for a more gradual roll in and out of each block, reducing sudden impacts that can lead to a noisier tyre

 

• Tyre tread pattern the more aggressive the pattern the louder it will be.

 

• Tyre compound hard rubber compounds will be louder compared to soft compounds.

 

• Randomness of the tread block size will minimise tonal frequencies.

 

 

P.S. I'm not sure what you meant by normal road surface as chipseal is the normal road surface i.e. about 90% of sealed roads. Do you mean a different type of chip seal from the majority in your area - again, see the PDF which lists the main types on pages 12-13.



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2384574 3-Jan-2020 13:05
Send private message quote this post

Hi Hammer,

By normal road surface, I mean asphalt.
You are right, chipseal surface represent 90% of NZ road surface so is normal in NZ context.

Thanks for the PDF. Valuable information.

I guess tyres designed for comfort and silent still works on chipseal road too.

 

 
 
 
 


33 posts

Geek


  # 2384576 3-Jan-2020 13:06
Send private message quote this post

Pretty sure the OP means the difference between chipseal and the various asphalt types.  Very noticeable when leaving/entering Auckland.  Asphalt types on the motorway until Bombay lovely and quiet, once over the Bombay Hills you hit the chipseal and the noise cancelling headphones get broken out if driving alone.



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2384577 3-Jan-2020 13:12
Send private message quote this post

noddy76:

 

Pretty sure the OP means the difference between chipseal and the various asphalt types.  Very noticeable when leaving/entering Auckland.  Asphalt types on the motorway until Bombay lovely and quiet, once over the Bombay Hills you hit the chipseal and the noise cancelling headphones get broken out if driving alone.

 



Yes! I enjoy driving the asphalt until i hit certain areas of highway 1 chipseal road. The humming noise of whole car feels like hitting I'm sitting behind jet engine. Very unpleasant.

I hope silent tyres not only works on asphalt but also chipseal road. 

