We have found that spending more makes a lot of difference to tire/road surface noise which is the most significant noise at highway speeds.

Tyre characteristics

Cost and safety are the principal considerations in the manufacture of a tyre, along with durability and handling. Noise is an additional consideration, although the emphasis for manufacturers is usually on the noise inside the vehicle rather than outside. The design of the tyre can influence the noise generated to the same extent as the type of road surface (up to 10dB)

• Air gaps (grooves) help to minimise some noise from being generated, but also amplify other noise.

• Skewed (angled) blocks allow for a more gradual roll in and out of each block, reducing sudden impacts that can lead to a noisier tyre

• Tyre tread pattern the more aggressive the pattern the louder it will be.

• Tyre compound hard rubber compounds will be louder compared to soft compounds.

• Randomness of the tread block size will minimise tonal frequencies.