Hello,
I drive a 2013 Mazda3 (wheel size 205/50R17) commuting 40km of chipseal road to work daily.
On normal road surface, noise and comfort levels are acceptable to me.
The problem with Chipseal surface is roughness, uneven and noisy.
I have researched there are Grand Touring Tyres from various brands, like Michelin Primacy 4 (ST), Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus, that are designed to reduce road noise and increase comfort.
I wish to know if changing to these tyres actually work on new zealand's unique 'chipseal roads'?