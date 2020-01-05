Hey folks
I am in the market to purchase another business vehicle, and I am wanting to lease ( we seem to change new vehicles very regularly).
Anyone have any experience with operating lease deals?
I know Toyota used to be good for businesses with discounts up to 26% off RRP, but that was 3+ years ago.
We would be looking at a mid sized suv with all safety features
Toyota RAV4
Peugeot 5008
VW Tiguan
Mitsubishi ASX our Outlander - lease price confirmed @ $360 ASX XLS to $540 month for Outlander VRX.
(45month 60k)
And out of curiosity, has anyone here leased a new Tesla?
In the States, a model 3 lease starts from USD$399 month. I would be happy to also lease a new Model 3 or upcoming Y for ~$700 per month!