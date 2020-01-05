Hey folks

I am in the market to purchase another business vehicle, and I am wanting to lease ( we seem to change new vehicles very regularly).

Anyone have any experience with operating lease deals?

I know Toyota used to be good for businesses with discounts up to 26% off RRP, but that was 3+ years ago.

We would be looking at a mid sized suv with all safety features

Toyota RAV4

Peugeot 5008

VW Tiguan

Mitsubishi ASX our Outlander - lease price confirmed @ $360 ASX XLS to $540 month for Outlander VRX.

(45month 60k)

And out of curiosity, has anyone here leased a new Tesla?

In the States, a model 3 lease starts from USD$399 month. I would be happy to also lease a new Model 3 or upcoming Y for ~$700 per month!