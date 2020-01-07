Time to replace the trusty Pajero this year 😭

I looked at the RAV hybrid (nice vehicle) but they lack tow power and kerb weight. I was going to hold out in hope of a Hybrid Hilux or Highlander (avail in USA but not here). However, with an mport levy on diesel utes coming into force next year, I'm not prepared to risk waiting.

I would value people's opinions on which diesel ute is best at the moment.

Mitsi Triton is out - we have them at work and they lack headroom ad are the worst riding ute I have ever been in.

Ford Ranger is out - I've dealt with Ford before on warranty issues before and they were a nightmare to deal with.

I'm leaning toward Mazda because they have 0% 0 deposit 48 month terms at the moment, but trying to keep an open(ish) mind.

Must haves: -

Tow 2T comfortably (boat);

Kerb weight >2T (tail vs dog);

Twin cab;

Reasonable off-road capability (we beach launch on occasion);

Reverse camera (the Chief Reversing Adviser is a bit average);

AirCon

?What am I missing?

<$55k rrp

This will also be my commuter (100km/day).