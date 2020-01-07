Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
5423 posts

Uber Geek


# 262146 7-Jan-2020 17:20
Time to replace the trusty Pajero this year 😭

 

I looked at the RAV hybrid (nice vehicle) but they lack tow power and kerb weight.  I was going to hold out  in hope of a Hybrid Hilux or Highlander (avail in USA but not here).  However, with an mport levy on diesel utes coming into force next year, I'm not prepared to risk waiting.  

 

I would value people's opinions on which diesel ute is best at the moment.  

 

Mitsi Triton is out - we have them at work and they lack headroom ad are the worst riding ute I have ever been in. 

 

Ford Ranger is out - I've dealt with Ford before on warranty issues before and they were a nightmare to deal with. 

 

I'm leaning toward Mazda because they have 0% 0 deposit 48 month terms at the moment, but trying to keep an open(ish) mind.

 

Must haves: -

 

  • Tow 2T comfortably (boat);
  • Kerb weight >2T (tail vs dog);
  • Twin cab;
  • Reasonable off-road capability (we beach launch on occasion);
  • Reverse camera (the Chief Reversing Adviser is a bit average);
  • AirCon
  • ?What am I missing?
  • <$55k rrp

This will also be my commuter (100km/day).




Mike

15309 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2386888 7-Jan-2020 17:24
I was told to keep the purchase and the finance separate, in terms of getting the best deal. I don;'t think you can go too wrong with mazda.  I beleive the ford equivalent is essentially the same vehicle just rebadged, but mazdas tend to be cheaper.

555 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2386889 7-Jan-2020 17:32
A 79 Series Land Cruiser will do everything you're after and more very easily, and hold it's value extremely well. The cost is a little more than the other ute offerings here in NZ, but well worth it for what you are getting I feel.

 
 
 
 


639 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2386903 7-Jan-2020 18:16
If you're doing a 100km commute daily then I wouldn't rule out the Navara. The coil spring rear end is supposed to make them one of the best riding utes for on road manners.

