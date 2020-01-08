The Hazard

Rear Seatbelts: Subject vehicles are fitted with dual mode locking mechanism rear seatbelt assemblies. Due to an incorrect assembly process during manufacture the seatbelt may not operate as intended during an accident, increasing the risk of injury. NOT ALL VEHICLES IN THE MODEL YEARS ARE INVOLVED.

What to do

As an owner of an involved vehicle, you will be contacted by registered letter requesting you to contact your nearest authorised Toyota Dealer to arrange a convenient time to have the repairs completed at no cost. Alternatively, contact Toyota's Customer Dialogue Centre to discuss.