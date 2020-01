Looking into a brand new Forester/Outback and sounds like a few have purchased brand new Subaru lately - anyone know if there's any movement in these brand new vehicles if I'm paying by cash.

Also if the accessories can be negotiated? i.e. floor mats/boot covers.



I'm looking into either an Outback Premium or Forester Premium with cash, I know that the dealers probably prefer finance as they can probably earn more.