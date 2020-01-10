Hey there.

I'm looking at getting myself a gen2 leaf and see most of the direct imports sell an 8A charger for extra $599 or so...

Wondering why only 8A and can something like this be used if avail or converted to a standard AC 10A plug to make charging 25% faster anywhere..?

Also read on here you can convert the usual japanese EVSE to a caravan plug which seems a good option if the above isn't a goer

Keen to hear any thoughts on this or otherwise (sorry if this has been covered before - I spent ages hunting through here and didn't find answer)..

Thanks!