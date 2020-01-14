Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262297 14-Jan-2020 22:50
First world problems and all that, I am incredibly lazy and cannot be arsed plugging my phone into the head unit every time I get into the car. I have taken a punt on a wireless option and hopefully it works it says it will, I am not worried about battery drain on phone as not in the car long enough for that to matter.

You can update the firmware on it to keep it up to date as well.

It arrived today and was pretty much plug and play, Just plugged the adapter into the usb port and connected to it via bluetooth and was pretty much bam wireless carplay.

 

Was in and out of the car all day and auto connected every time directly into carplay. I use it for all my music and nav is always handy, I love the new look of the new UI so for me was worth the cost. 

 

Could you get it elsewhere for cheaper yes probably but this is what it cost me to the door via DHL and I am happy with it so far

Total cost to door was $263.65 NZD

Got it from here if anybody else is interested

https://carplay2air.com/




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

  # 2392253 14-Jan-2020 23:47
Pricey but quite cool - I've got a brand new Kia Seltos which only has wired Carplay but the thing I like is how responsive and smooth Carplay is on this car. In my other car which has a Pioneer head unit I find that Carplay can be somewhat laggy at times with animations. Have you noticed any difference in terms of animations, scrolling etc within Carplay?

 

 




  # 2392255 15-Jan-2020 00:00
I got something similar for my android head unit I put into my 2004 Mazda 3.
It’s not the wireless version so need to plug in the phone but I like to charge my phone while driving.
I now have Apple car play instead of just basic Bluetooth control so its great. Makes it pretty much the same as true Apple CarPlay in our new Pajero.

My one cost me about $55 delivered from AliExpress.
The android headunit was about $180 also from aliexpress about a year ago.

