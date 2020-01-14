First world problems and all that, I am incredibly lazy and cannot be arsed plugging my phone into the head unit every time I get into the car. I have taken a punt on a wireless option and hopefully it works it says it will, I am not worried about battery drain on phone as not in the car long enough for that to matter.



You can update the firmware on it to keep it up to date as well.



It arrived today and was pretty much plug and play, Just plugged the adapter into the usb port and connected to it via bluetooth and was pretty much bam wireless carplay.

Was in and out of the car all day and auto connected every time directly into carplay. I use it for all my music and nav is always handy, I love the new look of the new UI so for me was worth the cost.

Could you get it elsewhere for cheaper yes probably but this is what it cost me to the door via DHL and I am happy with it so far



Total cost to door was $263.65 NZD



Got it from here if anybody else is interested



https://carplay2air.com/