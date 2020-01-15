Hi all,
Does anybody know what has happened to the Citylink Wellington traffic cams?
I cant access any of them. They were working yesterday.
Cheers Paul.
Yeah, some issues on their network by looks of the NOC mail list......
Based on the NOC list it seems Citylink has changed their company brand, name and everything - and some of the DNS stuff stopped working, including Linux mirrors, email and other settings.
Citylink name servers aren't responding apparently.. So anything hosted by them incl webcams, mirrors etc are down.
You'd have to guess that as part of the Vital changeover maybe somebody has had a bad day and broken something.
Does this mean I need new mirrors or will they keep using the "citylink" ones. This is for Linux Mint
The Linux distributions have been contacted to change their CNAMES but if you use the ftp Citylink directly then things will change.
Everything is working again now. I'll keep an eye on it.