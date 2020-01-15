Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
258 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 262306 15-Jan-2020 15:49
Hi all,

 

Does anybody know what has happened to the Citylink Wellington traffic cams?

 

I cant access any of them. They were working yesterday.

 

 

 

Cheers Paul.

xpd

SysOp
10232 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2392609 15-Jan-2020 15:56
Yeah, some issues on their network by looks of the NOC mail list...... 

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

BDFL - Memuneh
65257 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2392611 15-Jan-2020 16:19
Based on the NOC list it seems Citylink has changed their company brand, name and everything - and some of the DNS stuff stopped working, including Linux mirrors, email and other settings.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


28538 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2392612 15-Jan-2020 16:21
Citylink name servers aren't responding apparently.. So anything hosted by them incl webcams, mirrors etc are down.

 

You'd have to guess that as part of the Vital changeover maybe somebody has had a bad day and broken something.

 

 

 

 

280 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2392615 15-Jan-2020 16:27
Does this mean I need new mirrors or will they keep using the "citylink" ones. This is  for Linux Mint



258 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2392621 15-Jan-2020 16:35
They are back on line.

BDFL - Memuneh
65257 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2392622 15-Jan-2020 16:36
Bananabob:

 

Does this mean I need new mirrors or will they keep using the "citylink" ones. This is  for Linux Mint

 

 

The Linux distributions have been contacted to change their CNAMES but if you use the ftp Citylink directly then things will change.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

280 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2392629 15-Jan-2020 16:58
freitasm:

 

Bananabob:

 

Does this mean I need new mirrors or will they keep using the "citylink" ones. This is  for Linux Mint

 

 

The Linux distributions have been contacted to change their CNAMES but if you use the ftp Citylink directly then things will change.

 

 

Everything is working again now. I'll keep an eye on it.

