Are demerit points automatic or discretionary?


# 262310 15-Jan-2020 21:49
My wife got nicked for speeding this evening on her way back from work. Not the first time her lead weighted right foot has got her into trouble with the rozzers.

She was fined $170. No mention was made of points. Does she get them automatically or are they only if the police officer awards them?





  # 2392705 15-Jan-2020 21:57
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/driver-licences/driving-offences-and-penalties/demerit-points/

 

 

 

All speeding except for speed cameras.

 

 

  # 2392707 15-Jan-2020 22:06
If you're pulled over and under 5ks of the posted limit you don't get pinged...

 

If she is paying $170, expect demerits.

 
 
 
 




  # 2392713 15-Jan-2020 22:38
That is what I read, but the officer apparently never mentioned that to her at all, which struck me as a strange omission on his part.

 

 

 

Perhaps I shall take it as an excuse to upgrade my radar detector and give her my existing one...!





  # 2392724 15-Jan-2020 22:52
Geektastic:

Perhaps I shall take it as an excuse to upgrade my radar detector and give her my existing one...!



Just slow down. 21-25km/h over the posted speed limit is way to fast.



  # 2392725 15-Jan-2020 22:53
Ruphus:
Geektastic:

 

Perhaps I shall take it as an excuse to upgrade my radar detector and give her my existing one...!

 



Just slow down. 21-25km/h over the posted speed limit is way to fast.

 

 

 

I agree entirely. Perhaps she will. 

 

 

 

And perhaps I can use it as an excuse to get a newer radar detector...!





  # 2392726 15-Jan-2020 22:54
Get a Uniden R7. Best detector I've ever owned. Consistently 200m+ for camera vans, and not too chirpy on K band. Uniden use to be the poor cousin of detectors, but not any more.




  # 2392727 15-Jan-2020 22:57
Between 20-30km/h over is 35 demerits and they expire after 2 years.

