She was fined $170. No mention was made of points. Does she get them automatically or are they only if the police officer awards them?
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/driver-licences/driving-offences-and-penalties/demerit-points/
All speeding except for speed cameras.
If you're pulled over and under 5ks of the posted limit you don't get pinged...
If she is paying $170, expect demerits.
That is what I read, but the officer apparently never mentioned that to her at all, which struck me as a strange omission on his part.
Perhaps I shall take it as an excuse to upgrade my radar detector and give her my existing one...!
Geektastic:
Ruphus:Geektastic:
Just slow down. 21-25km/h over the posted speed limit is way to fast.
I agree entirely. Perhaps she will.
And perhaps I can use it as an excuse to get a newer radar detector...!
