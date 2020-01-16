I was unsure where to put this so I chose transport as it is related. The Citylink Live cameras have been down since yesterday. https://citylink.co.nz/citylink-experience/webcams
Hmmm… can't reach this page
citylink.co.nz refused to connect.
Try:
- Checking the connection
- Checking the proxy and the firewall
ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED
I have tried on various browsers and mobile with no success. Any ideas? The Citylink main web page is down and Vital (their new identity) has no info or status and their facebook page has been inactive since circa 2013.