My 2019 Kia Sportage EL has inbuilt front and back cameras as standard. The front camera is part of; 'Lane Assist', 'Automatic Emergency Braking', 'Park Assist' and 'Collision Avoidance' systems. The back camera is part of the; 'Reversing', 'Park Assist' and 'Collision Avoidance' systems. The front camera is in front of the rear view mirror and the back camera is above the number plate but below hatch latch. Neither of these cameras are even close to being unsightly at all. In other words no tangling cords or even visible technology at all etc.

Why then don’t car manufacturers use these already inbuilt cameras as a 'Dash Cam' facilitated feature? Bad driving, of all degree's, and road accidents has become a very common occurrence, especially bad driving as demonstrated here in geekzones own topic - Muppets on the Road.



Yes they may have to marginally upgrade the lens technology, install hardware and software enabled WiFi IP or BlueTooth or both to enable communication to your phone or home network. They could inbuild a 500Gb or 1Tb SSD. Lets say all up extra cost could be $1000. I mean even the excellent Backvue dash cam range are only between $300 to $800.

Police and insurance are all, slowly, coming on board to varying degrees with this technology so why not just make it all apart of a vehicles 'Black Box" technology. Now I can hear the 'privacy' advocates screaming already, but certainly in my time of 65 years people have become less and less and less responsible for their own actions. So, if you are in an accident or get caught driving badly or dangerously then the evidence is there in your own vehicle plus other vehicles.

1984 George Orwell anyone !