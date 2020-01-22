Hello,

We have a late 2013 Mazda CX5 (70,000kms), We have owned it since, new, had it serviced continually by the dealer, and the car has only been used as a suburban vehicle (ie no offroading etc).

Recently the steering has started "knocking" while going over bumps and when it was in getting services we asked the dealer to check and they said the intermediate shaft needs to be replaced.

I found this a little weird as its not something that I have heard of needing to be replaced on such a young car with not a massive amount of mileage.

So I am trying to find out what is "reasonable" in relation to an item like this - it feels like it is not reasonable to have such a significant component need to be replaced after such a short duration (in all our previous cars, rwd, fwd, 4wd, older cars, newer cars, performance cars, shopping basket cars, family cars, etc; I have never had to replace such an item, even with cars getting over 200,000kms).

I have asked for AA's advice, but they have just responded with the normal politicians answer of "it depends and its hard to say"...further diluting the value of the AA :(

Any thoughts on this are greatly appreciated.