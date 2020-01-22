Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)What is the reasonable life expectancy for an intermediate steering shaft?


662 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265449 22-Jan-2020 09:32


Hello,

 

We have a late 2013 Mazda CX5 (70,000kms), We have owned it since, new, had it serviced continually by the dealer, and the car has only been used as a suburban vehicle (ie no offroading etc). 

 

Recently the steering has started "knocking" while going over bumps and when it was in getting services we asked the dealer to check and they said the intermediate shaft needs to be replaced. 

 

I found this a little weird as its not something that I have heard of needing to be replaced on such a young car with not a massive amount of mileage. 

 

So I am trying to find out what is "reasonable" in relation to an item like this - it feels like it is not reasonable to have such a significant component need to be replaced after such a short duration (in all our previous cars, rwd, fwd, 4wd, older cars, newer cars, performance cars, shopping basket cars, family cars, etc; I have never had to replace such an item, even with cars getting over 200,000kms). 

 

I have asked for AA's advice, but they have just responded with the normal politicians answer of "it depends and its hard to say"...further diluting the value of the AA :( 

 

Any thoughts on this are greatly appreciated. 

551 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2403390 22-Jan-2020 09:54
quote this post

When I was still on the tools (back in my day, sonny jim!), the only time I ever replaced a steering shaft component was a recall of a certain vehicle's intermediate shaft. And it was a job that sucked balls.

 

Under normal operation, I would have expected it to last longer than that. Unless they can prove that the component failed as a result of exacerbated wear-and-tear, and especially since you have a) owned it since new and b) serviced it with a dealer since new, I would at the very least be trying to get it done under a good-will out-of-warranty repair. 

 

Not familiar with the design, but I would expect it to be literally a piece of steel with splines on each end, and maybe a u-joint in between?

