Steve Withers explains what happened to his Nissan Leaf:

https://m.facebook.com/groups/655827161203344?view=permalink&id=2606646929454681

It's also interesting to read this thread started by Matt Jackett about a $30,000 quote to replace the battery of his 2016 Nissan Leaf:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/NZEVOwners/permalink/2456286841305282/

In both cases, the vehicles were not NZ-new and had covered a lot of kilometres. But, it's interesting to see how Nissan dealt with this situation. I know that you have to pay a lot extra to get an NZ-New EV, but at least you can go straight back to the dealer for support. For example, there can be problems when you purchase a second-hand vehicle from someone on TradeMe, but even when you purchase a second-hand Japanese import from a dealer, it's not really as good as buying NZ-New (IMHO) as I think a manufacturer's guarantee will normally guarantee the battery for a certain period / number of kilometres?

So, when working out the costs of owning an EV, the eventual failure of the battery may need to be taken into account if you do not upgrade your EVs regularly. So, if possible, do you think it may be a good idea to always trade-up your EV long before battery failure becomes a distinct possibility? And perhaps these stories show that purchasing a cheap EV that has done a lot of kilometres may not always be a good idea.