Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Changing lanes across bus lane to a turn left = FINE?


3408 posts

Uber Geek


# 265589 29-Jan-2020 18:57
Send private message quote this post

So I turned right at the gas station on Khyber Pass to go left toward Parnell. Now I know there is a bus lane there, but you cannot NOT cross it to turn left, I suppose you could wait until the very last second and do a 2 lane switch and hope you dont hit a bus or anybody else wanting to turn left. Am I wrong?

If Im wrong and you should wait later then so be it, but I just thought it felt safer to be in that lane 10m before I turned left. I may have it all wrong as Im not too familiar with it, but I didnt intentionally drive down a Bus Lane for 100m or something. I had to cross it to turn left I thought.

So its the new sport for the cops to get their monthly telly up. $150

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2


3408 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409820 29-Jan-2020 19:03
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

How do you find the times it operates? Its so BS that you have to do an illegal left hand double lane cross to avoid this fine.

I was about 10am on  a Saturday.

https://www.aa.co.nz/cars/ask-an-expert/motoring-rules-and-regulations/show/9114/

 

 

2806 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2409822 29-Jan-2020 19:07
Send private message quote this post

You'r allowed to be in a bus lane for up to 50m if you are turning left. It's fairly unlikely that you were only in it for only 10m - that's about 3 car lengths. If you are confident then dispute the itcket.

 
 
 
 


3525 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409825 29-Jan-2020 19:15
Send private message quote this post

It's been in the media multiple times. It's littered with automated cameras an earns about 100k every few days

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/auckland/114310675/two-bus-lanes-netted-auckland-transport-nearly-1-million-in-fines-last-month 

 

But you should go back and check the date of infringement and signage. Cause back then it wasn't weekends (as seen in vid)

42 posts

Geek


  # 2409828 29-Jan-2020 19:19
Send private message quote this post

That's funny, it's just down the road from where a marked police car cut me off and almost collided into my motorcycle end of last year.  Changed from the right hand lane to left turn lane, to turn left into Park Road.  Wish I had my camera rolling, but I bet that complaint would have gotten misplaced.

5813 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2409833 29-Jan-2020 19:42
Send private message quote this post

I got a speed camera ticket last week in the post 54km in 50 zone $30 and just got another 2 just tonight on the same day 55 in 50km zone and 85 in 80km zone

$90 worth of tickets in 1 week



3408 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409878 29-Jan-2020 20:52
Send private message quote this post

Yes the lady friend got a $30 ticket

 

Then this thing arrived.

 

Ok maybe I was in it longer than 10m, but honestly if you are turning left there, there should be access for vehicles to have plenty of distance to turn left as not to double lane turn and potentially crash into either a bus or a car doing what it should be imo.

 

Hmmm I thought the timing on that lane was in the mornings and afternoons on weekdays, not on weekends, without driving there, is there any way to find out?

 

Its definitely a spot designed by the so called police to obtain revenue. Waste of a police officer and a car, that could be stopping a home invasion instead, or simply design the lane so those turning left may use it a well, I mean, you get stuck in traffic you will be holding up a massive queue on a green light waiting to cross two lanes to turn left. Its immoral.

Seems a massive amount of complaints online, I think its time for a petition, paying these public servants to do police work not traffic offense work on an obviously designed spot to increase revenue. Hard to argue against what people online and I am saying. Next you will be getting tickets for not leaving the correct car space behind cars when driving which includes parking. Well done AT, sigh.



3408 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409879 29-Jan-2020 20:55
Send private message quote this post

Intravix:

 

That's funny, it's just down the road from where a marked police car cut me off and almost collided into my motorcycle end of last year.  Changed from the right hand lane to left turn lane, to turn left into Park Road.  Wish I had my camera rolling, but I bet that complaint would have gotten misplaced.

 



Would have been your fault, riding in a spot where somebody can do a double lane turn ;-p.

 

Absolutely absurd. And yet supposedly not defendable if inside the hours.

 
 
 
 




3408 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409880 29-Jan-2020 21:00
Send private message quote this post

https://www.stuff.co.nz/auckland/72508590/aucklanders-set-to-cop-more-fines-with-247-bus-lanes

 

The one block rule like Aus would make MUCH more sense. I didnt even consider I was doing anything wrong using an empty lane for a bit so I could turn left which is the only safe way to do it. Really its just AT and the po po making money, period.

 

 

1940 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2409881 29-Jan-2020 21:02
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Bus lane enforcement is the responsibility of Aucland Transport, however legally (national legislation under the road user rules) you can only enter a desiganted bus lane in operating hours 50m prior to the intersection.  There is likely to have been a break in the bus lane lines that showed this... either way NZTA has deemed that upto 50m is perfectly adequate for a driver to enter otherwise you have cars blocking the bus lanes which reduces the people productivity of the route in peak times; its not about vehicle throughput but number of people per hour that's important... In a city of congestion, keeping public transport moving as best as it can is critical in unlocking the city.

Mad Scientist
21352 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2409885 29-Jan-2020 21:13
Send private message quote this post

i had a ticket for beating an orange light when i crossed the line when it was green




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

xpd

SysOp
10264 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2409891 29-Jan-2020 21:17
Send private message quote this post

How did they catch you ? Guy with a camera ? Fixed camera ? Cop driving by ?

 

If it was a guy with a camera, then they can supply you with images  - my father got caught out.... told me he was only in the bus lane for 30s, but when the photos were sent to me, was clear he was in it for a LOT longer :D

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

Current Projects : Arcade Machine          BBS (WIP)

1990 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409899 29-Jan-2020 21:23
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

" ... at the gas station on Khyber Pass to go left toward Parnell."

 

 

 

The distance from the BP to the intersection of Broadway and Khyber Pass Road is 250 odd meters. If you turned off Kyber Pass Road onto Kingdon Street (again to Broadway via Davis Cres) that's about 50 meters.

 

 

 

https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/newmarket-access-improvements/

 

Six-month bus and transit lane trials start – 14 November 2019.

 

Extending the bus lane operating hours on these roads

 

  • Broadway and Khyber Pass: change to 7am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday.

2806 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2409918 29-Jan-2020 21:54
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Benoire:

 

Bus lane enforcement is the responsibility of Aucland Transport, however legally (national legislation under the road user rules) you can only enter a desiganted bus lane in operating hours 50m prior to the intersection.  There is likely to have been a break in the bus lane lines that showed this... either way NZTA has deemed that upto 50m is perfectly adequate for a driver to enter otherwise you have cars blocking the bus lanes which reduces the people productivity of the route in peak times; its not about vehicle throughput but number of people per hour that's important... In a city of congestion, keeping public transport moving as best as it can is critical in unlocking the city.

 

 

Don't you dare come into a geekzone traffic thread with your logic and reasoning. We all know that it is just revenue gathering. 

 

Plus they need to crack down on all the other bad drivers because I am of course an excellent driver.

 

And crack down on criminals that break the laws I like. The ones I don't like are revenue gathering.

2806 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2409920 29-Jan-2020 21:56
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

How did they catch you ? Guy with a camera ? Fixed camera ? Cop driving by ?

 

If it was a guy with a camera, then they can supply you with images  - my father got caught out.... told me he was only in the bus lane for 30s, but when the photos were sent to me, was clear he was in it for a LOT longer :D

 

 

It's funny how it usually works out that way ;p

21767 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2409924 29-Jan-2020 22:10
Send private message quote this post

Funny to find this thread. Kyber Pass Road has the WORST road markings in NZ history. It's SUPER Confusing (Especially at the Broadway end). I have been pinged being in the bus lane twice in a couple of months, I was considering starting a thread to see if anyone else found it super hard to understand where the lanes begin and end. 

 

The first time I was pinged it was heavily raining and I got cut off, swerved to avoid a car that lost control in a turn, ended up in the bus lane, but it was bumper to bumper traffic and there was a bus behind me, so I did what I felt the only option was, and carried on because there was nowhere else to go.

 

The second time I went down KP, it thought I was being so careful. The problem is if you accidentally end up there (I don't intentionally drive in bus lanes) the traffic is bumper to bumper, not sure where you go? Footpath? In the photo they have of me, there are 5 other cars or vehicles in the bus lane as well. It's obviously not only me that finds the markings and signs hard to follow down there. I think part of the issue is that the bus lane starts at the bridge/motorway entrance, so if you go through that intersection in the left hand most lane, on the other side it's a bus lane.... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.