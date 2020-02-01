So I buy a lot of motorcycle parts from around the world and have had few issues over the years but one lately has me stumped! I purchased a part from the US and it was duly shipped by USPS to NZ, it arrived in Auckland where it sat (I assume at some sorting centre at the Aucks airport) for 18 days then mysteriously departed for Curitiba in Brazil? I have contacted USPS and they tell me once a parcel leaves US shores it is no longer on their radar, I contacted NZPost and they tell me they never had it handed over to them so not their problem either! I can track this parcel all the way to Curitiba but no one seems to know what to do to retrieve it? The sender has contacted USPS and got same answers I did. I have sat up until 3am just so I could talk to a human voice at USPS but after waiting an hour on hold and listening to some seriously bad muzac I got no help from them. So here's my question, which courier company does USPS use to get parcels to NZ and is there any way of contacting them?
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 3:52 PM
CURITIBA
Processed through Facility
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020 12:56 PM
N/A
Processed Through Facility
Friday, Dec 27, 2019 11:41 AM
AUCKLAND
Departed
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 1:34 AM
SAN FRANCISCO
Departed
Friday, Dec 20, 2019 10:26 AM
SAN FRANCISCO
Departed
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 1:09 PM
HOUSTON
Departed
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 7:22 AM
MIAMI
Departed
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 3:00 AM
MIAMI
Arrived
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 10:57 AM
MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER
Processed Through Regional Facility
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 7:17 AM
MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER
Departed USPS Regional Facility
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 7:17 AM
MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER
Arrived at Regional Facility
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 4:39 PM
MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER
Arrived at USPS Regional Facility
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 3:41 PM
PEMBROKE PINES , FL
Arrived at USPS Facility
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 2:58 AM
JACKSONVILLE FL NETWORK DISTRIBUTION CENTER
Departed USPS Regional Facility
Monday, Dec 16, 2019 10:05 PM
JACKSONVILLE FL NETWORK DISTRIBUTION CENTER
Arrived at USPS Regional Facility
Monday, Dec 16, 2019 8:40 PM
MIDDLEBURG , FL
Departed Post Office
Monday, Dec 16, 2019 2:35 PM