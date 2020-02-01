So I buy a lot of motorcycle parts from around the world and have had few issues over the years but one lately has me stumped! I purchased a part from the US and it was duly shipped by USPS to NZ, it arrived in Auckland where it sat (I assume at some sorting centre at the Aucks airport) for 18 days then mysteriously departed for Curitiba in Brazil? I have contacted USPS and they tell me once a parcel leaves US shores it is no longer on their radar, I contacted NZPost and they tell me they never had it handed over to them so not their problem either! I can track this parcel all the way to Curitiba but no one seems to know what to do to retrieve it? The sender has contacted USPS and got same answers I did. I have sat up until 3am just so I could talk to a human voice at USPS but after waiting an hour on hold and listening to some seriously bad muzac I got no help from them. So here's my question, which courier company does USPS use to get parcels to NZ and is there any way of contacting them?



Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 3:52 PM

CURITIBA

Processed through Facility

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020 12:56 PM

N/A

Processed Through Facility

Friday, Dec 27, 2019 11:41 AM

AUCKLAND

Departed

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 1:34 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

Departed

Friday, Dec 20, 2019 10:26 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

Departed

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 1:09 PM

HOUSTON

Departed

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 7:22 AM

MIAMI

Departed

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 3:00 AM

MIAMI

Arrived

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 10:57 AM

MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER

Processed Through Regional Facility

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 7:17 AM

MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER

Departed USPS Regional Facility

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 7:17 AM

MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER

Arrived at Regional Facility

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 4:39 PM

MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER

Arrived at USPS Regional Facility

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 3:41 PM

PEMBROKE PINES , FL

Arrived at USPS Facility

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 2:58 AM

JACKSONVILLE FL NETWORK DISTRIBUTION CENTER

Departed USPS Regional Facility

Monday, Dec 16, 2019 10:05 PM

JACKSONVILLE FL NETWORK DISTRIBUTION CENTER

Arrived at USPS Regional Facility

Monday, Dec 16, 2019 8:40 PM

MIDDLEBURG , FL

Departed Post Office

Monday, Dec 16, 2019 2:35 PM