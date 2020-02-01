Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)USPS Shipping to New Zealand


1 post

Wannabe Geek


# 265622 1-Feb-2020 12:07
Send private message

So I buy a lot of motorcycle parts from around the world and have had few issues over the years but one lately has me stumped! I purchased a part from the US and it was duly shipped by USPS to NZ, it arrived in Auckland where it sat (I assume at some sorting centre at the Aucks airport) for 18 days then mysteriously departed for Curitiba in Brazil? I have contacted USPS and they tell me once a parcel leaves US shores it is no longer on their radar, I contacted NZPost and they tell me they never had it handed over to them so not their problem either! I can track this parcel all the way to Curitiba but no one seems to know what to do to retrieve it? The sender has contacted USPS and got same answers I did. I have sat up until 3am just so I could talk to a human voice at USPS but after waiting an hour on hold and listening to some seriously bad muzac I got no help from them. So here's my question, which courier company does USPS use to get parcels to NZ and is there any way of contacting them?

 


Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 3:52 PM 
CURITIBA 
Processed through Facility
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020 12:56 PM 
N/A 
Processed Through Facility
Friday, Dec 27, 2019 11:41 AM 
AUCKLAND 
Departed
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 1:34 AM 
SAN FRANCISCO 
Departed
Friday, Dec 20, 2019 10:26 AM 
SAN FRANCISCO 
Departed
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 1:09 PM 
HOUSTON 
Departed
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 7:22 AM 
MIAMI 
Departed
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 3:00 AM 
MIAMI 
Arrived
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 10:57 AM 
MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER 
Processed Through Regional Facility
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 7:17 AM 
MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER 
Departed USPS Regional Facility
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 7:17 AM 
MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER 
Arrived at Regional Facility
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 4:39 PM 
MIAMI FL INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER 
Arrived at USPS Regional Facility
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 3:41 PM 
PEMBROKE PINES , FL 
Arrived at USPS Facility
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 2:58 AM 
JACKSONVILLE FL NETWORK DISTRIBUTION CENTER 
Departed USPS Regional Facility
Monday, Dec 16, 2019 10:05 PM 
JACKSONVILLE FL NETWORK DISTRIBUTION CENTER 
Arrived at USPS Regional Facility
Monday, Dec 16, 2019 8:40 PM 
MIDDLEBURG , FL 
Departed Post Office
Monday, Dec 16, 2019 2:35 PM 

Create new topic
11 posts

Geek


  # 2411123 1-Feb-2020 13:17
Send private message quote this post

I have had a couple of items sent by USPS - they were always delivered by Courierpost.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.